KANGAR, Jan 2 — Police have received a report regarding a Facebook post believed to contain defamatory elements and allegations against an individual linked to the Perlis Royal Institution.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the report was lodged yesterday by a 39-year-old contractor after he came across the post on social media while at a restaurant in Arau at about 8.30pm on December 31.

“Statements recorded revealed that the man had never previously seen such a post, although he had heard rumours related to the alleged slander and had ignored them until he personally read the post.

“The post accused an individual of being the mastermind behind the downfall of former Menteri Besar YB Mohd Shukri Ramli, allegedly because the latter did not agree with the value involved in the procurement of the Perlis state piping system project, which was said to have been ‘requested’ by a certain party,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mohsin said the contractor believed the post was directed at the Perlis Royal Institution and had requested police to investigate and act against the account owner for attempting to embarrass, undermine and shame the institution.

“Checks through the Integrated Police Reporting System (iPRS) found that there were two police reports, including one lodged in Kangar, which has been classified as referring to the original report made in Arau,” he said.

He added that the owner of the Facebook account involved is being traced and the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Bernama