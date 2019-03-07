Hotshot indie label brings fresh ‘live’ music

Undercurrent is set to take place at The Bee at Publika on March 13, 2019. — Indeed Communications pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Homegrown boutique indie label, Breaking Music, responsible for Malaysia’s successful pop band, Paperplane Pursuit, will be introducing a lineup of amazing indie artists and bands at a special ‘live’ show.

In partnership with The Bee @ Publika and Vektor Studios, Breaking Music will stage Undercurrent, set to introduce a new generation of Malaysian artists in Crinkle Cut, Talitha Tan, Lost Spaces, Alien Lipstick Fire and newcomers, Godcomplex.

Undercurrent will be at The Bee @ Publika on March 13, and tickets for the 7.30pm event are priced at RM25 for admission.

Performers at 'Undercurrent'

Members of Crinkle Cut enjoying their time on stage. — Indeed Communications pic

Crinkle Cut

Crinkle Cut is an all-female band comprising Mellissa Wong, Frances Thomas, Ashley Choong and Vicky Chin.

The quartet of music majors started off by featuring their singles on their Youtube channel but has since performed in events across Malaysia including Fête de la Musique, Penang’s IndiePG, TimeOut KL’s Poolside Fiesta, MoonShine: A Homemade Music Show and The AHM Records series.

Talitha Tan will bare her soul with her performance. — Indeed Communications pic

Talitha Tan

Talitha is a singer-songwriter that has performed professionally for over six years. She started off by posting song covers on her Youtube channel in 2011.

Since then, Talitha has performed in numerous local and international events and festivals such as Urbanscapes, Publika Jazz Fest, Tiger Bites, SKY MUSIC FESTIVAL 2016 in Japan, LENKA’s Asia Tour, Good Vibes Festival 2017 and the 2017 SEA Games closing ceremony.

Her soulful music helped her gain a growing fanbase that attracted collaborations with the likes of SonaOne, Ali Aiman and Darren Ashley while her tunes have since been making its rounds on airwaves such as Hitz FM, FlyFM, BFM and LiteFM.

Lead singer Sam Lopez will take to the stage with the band. — Indeed Communications pic

Lost Spaces

Led by Ipoh-born Samuel Lopez, Lost Spaces is a “family band” consisting of members Lukas Lopez (Sam’s brother), Imran Marshall (cousin) and Keane Chua (a close family friend).

Sam initially started off as a solo singer-songwriter before starting the band with Lukas and Imran, whilst recruiting Keane later on by July 2016.

Their groovy beats have led to performing in events like Merdekarya and alongside Paperplane Pursuit at Kingdom City KL’s, The Sound Unite: Christmas.

Members of Alien Lipstick Fire performing at Urbanscapes 2017. — Indeed Communications pic

Alien Lipstick Fire

Inspired by bands like Tame Impala and Bombay Bicycle Club, Alien Lipstick Fire (ALF) is a Sabahan modern indie rock band with James, Malcolm, Benji and KL-lite boy Hazim who started out in 2015 playing in indie shows around PJ and KL but made a name for themselves at Urbanscapes 2017.

Their first single A Try was released in April 2018 on all major streaming services and their second single Simple City garnered over 20,000 streams on Spotify within the first two weeks of its release.

Members of Godcomplex will join the line-up for Undercurrent. — Indeed Communications pic

Godcomplex

The newbies among all the acts, Godcomplex have been recently signed by Breaking Music, after its electro-indie style caught their attention.

Relatively unknown, the three-man band influenced by the likes of Bon Iver and the 1975, Godcomplex is set to release their first album at the end of the month.