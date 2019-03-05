Josh Radnor joins Jordan Peele's 'The Hunt' with Al Pacino

Josh Radnor (centre) is best known for playing Ted Mosby for nine seasons of the CBS show 'How I Met Your Mother.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — The actor, who played Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother, joins the Hollywood heavyweight in a new series in development at Amazon Prime Video, Deadline reports. The show, titled The Hunt, is produced by the Oscar-winning Jordan Peele and tells the story of a group of Nazi hunters led by Al Pacino.

Following a relatively discreet onscreen presence since the end of How I Met Your Mother — in which he played the lead role — Josh Radnor is set to return to US TV. The actor has been cast in several projects, including The Hunt, an Amazon Prime Video series produced by Oscar-winning Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele.

Radnor joins Al Pacino — whose role in this 10-episode series was confirmed in February — as well as Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) and Jerrika Hinton (Grey's Anatomy).

The series will follow a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York. Josh Radnor will play Lonny Flash, a movie star who is secretly part of the Nazi-hunting gang led by Meyer Offerman, a mysterious man played by Al Pacino.

Viewers will follow the first steps of a young recruit called Jonah in this secret organisation, fighting a conspiracy to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The cast also includes Lena Olin, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Greg Austin and Dylan Baker.

The series is produced by Jordan Peele via his Monkeypaw Productions and the showrunners are David Weil and Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) will direct the first episode. Amazon is yet to confirm when the series will land on its streaming platform.

Since the CBS hit, How I Met Your Mother, Josh Radnor has been seen in Rise, an NBC drama series cancelled after just one season in 2018. He also featured in episode four of season 15 of Grey's Anatomy in October, playing Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) date Jon. — AFP-Relaxnews