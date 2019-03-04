NCT Dream to perform in Malaysia for the first time

Part of the line-up performing for the three-day music festival, KL Jamm. — Picture courtesy of KL Jamm

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — K-Pop boyband NCT Dream will be performing in Kuala Lumpur next month as part of the three-day KL Jamm “Live for Music” festival.

The third spin-off of main group NCT, comprising members Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chen Le, Jisung, and Jaemin will be marking their debut in Malaysia, while fellow South Korean, DJ Sura, known for her mix on the decks, has also be announced as part of the line-up of the event.

The festival will also be headlined by Hong Kong actress and singer J. Arie apart from a whole host of local artists, which include Datuk Ramli Sarip, Datuk Zainal Abidin, Datuk Sheila Majid, Datuk Afdlin Shauki, Zamani, Amelina, Radhi OAG, Dr Burn, Santesh, Rabbit Mac dan Sheezy.

Fans can also catch Bunkface, Ruffedge and Pot of Innuendo onstage with the Kartel family in Joe Flizzow, Sona One, Ila Damia, Yung Raja, Faris Jabba, and Abu Bakarxli from April 26 to 28 at MITEC, organised by Music Unlimited International Sdn Bhd (MUI).

“We are grateful and proud to be in a collaboration with a prestigious regional music festival such as HKAMF to make KL Jamm a success this year,” said KL Jamm festival director Datuk Norman Abdul Halim.

Not just focusing on the stage alone, the event will also serve as a platform for music and digital-related trade with the MusicXpo market and exhibition, Forumuzik symposium, as well as stage performances on the Apex Stage.

Tickets for KL Jamm concerts are available for sale at www.kljamm.com and https://kru2.tickethotline.com.my, while tickets for the NCT Dream, Bunkface and Ruffedge concerts will be available for sale from March 7.