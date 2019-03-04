The hijab and Lady Gaga find unlikely common ground in Nama (VIDEO)

The girls of Nama are making a name for themselves and their country on the small screen. — Picture from Instagram/asiasgottalent

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Malaysian girl group Nama have found themselves in the spotlight following their debut on the third season of Asia’s Got Talent.

The members proudly sported the Muslim headscarf while singing their hearts out to Lady Gaga’s dance-pop hit Bad Romance during the judges’ audition round.

Clad in pink tudung, the girls initially appeared shy and demure as they strode out onto the stage to greet the crowd and the judges.

Their mousey facades quickly melted away to reveal powerhouse vocals as they harmonised for a gripping performance.

Their polished skills and confidence earned them a standing ovation from the audience and praise from judges Anggun and Jay Park.

Anggun noted that she had never seen a musical act of hijab-clad women performing songs in the way Nama did.

“I think it’s necessary to have a group like you,” she said as the crowd cheered in agreement.

Nama consists of Noor Syamimi Makhetar, Norfazira Malik, Nur Farahida Dolhadi, and Nur Fazrina Mohd Ani, who teamed up as a musical act after crossing paths with one another in university.

The young ladies are now chasing their dreams in the music industry and hope that their shows will break stereotypes surrounding women who wear the hijab.

“Our dream as a group would be to be full-time singers.

“We hope that when people see our performances, they will (think), ‘Oh, actually women with hijabs can sing well!’” said Fazrina during an interview segment on the show.

Not everyone was feeling the hype over Nama though; judge David Foster said that the group’s appearance had marketing potential but criticised their current lack of vocal abilities.

“The singing is not good enough yet. I think you have the capability of being better singers but it needs to be a lot better than what I just saw,” he told the quartet as the crowd behind him booed.

Despite Foster’s disinterest in the group, Nama successfully advanced to the next round with two nods from Anggun and Park.