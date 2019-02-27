‘Gremlins’ to transmogrify into animated series

A still from ‘Gremlins 2’ via Warner Bros. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 — Gremlins, the 1980s and 1990s set of horror comedies, are making a comeback courtesy of a cartoon series being made for Warner Bros’ upcoming streaming service, WarnerMedia.

First seen in a pair of horror comedies, released in 1984 and 1990 respectively, the franchise features a race of cute and cuddly creatures called Mogwai which spawn mischievous offspring when wet and turn into nasty, goblin-esque creatures if allowed to eat after midnight.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter write that a Gremlins cartoon is being prepared for Warner Bros’ upcoming WarnerMedia service and would be a prequel revolving around a younger version of Mr Wing, the mysterious Chinese shopkeeper who introduced mogwai to the West in Gremlins.

Warner Bros and Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, are backing the affair; Tze Chun, a writer on fairy-tale adventure Once Upon a Time and Warners’ superhero origin series Gotham, is penning and producing.

Chun’s comic book publisher, TKO Studios, opened in December 2018.

WarnerMedia’s streamer is to launch later in 2019, though it’s not expected to support original content until 2020 when the broader benefits of a three-tiered package would kick in. — Relaxnews

