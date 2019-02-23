Natalie Dormer cast in ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

Natalie Dormer will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take on the appearance of anyone she wants. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 — The Game of Thrones star will appear in Showtime’s spinoff of Penny Dreadful, the network’s Victorian-era horror drama, which ended in 2016.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is set in Los Angeles in 1938, and will feature entirely new characters and storylines.

When a gruesome murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega, played by Daniel Zovatto (Lady Bird, Don’t Breathe), finds himself embroiled in events that reflect LA’s long and murky history. Soon, he and his family must battle powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

John Logan, the creator, writer, and showrunner of the original show returns to helm the spinoff.

Dormer will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take on the appearance of anyone she wants. A dangerous enemy but a useful ally, Magda will appear in a number of guises during the series.

The cast also includes Jessica Garza (The Purge), and Jonathan Nieves (New Amsterdam).

Dormer is best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and the Hunger Games franchise. She also starred as Anne Boleyn on Showtime’s The Tudors, and recently starred and co-wrote In Darkness. — AFP-Relaxnews