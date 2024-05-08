KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Malaysia vehemently condemns the latest attacks by Israel on Rafah in Gaza on Monday (May 6) of which, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 19 people were killed.

The Foreign Ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said the attacks, which came just hours after Hamas’s acceptance of a ceasefire proposal from the negotiations brokered by Egypt and Qatar, only demonstrate Israel’s intransigence and unwillingness to work for peace.

“The Israeli regime is bent on pursuing genocide and a war of extermination against the besieged Palestinians. As such, Israel deserves the strongest condemnation from the international community,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

Wisma Putra said the ongoing assaults on civilians by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), particularly in Rafah, Gaza, are unequivocally abhorrent and reprehensible, particularly as innocent children, women and the most vulnerable are sheltering in densely populated camps ― the last bastion of refuge against Israeli aggression.

“The international community must redouble efforts to get the Israeli regime to cease its blatant criminal acts, and hold it accountable under international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” it said. ― Bernama

