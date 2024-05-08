KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will be starring in a lead role in The Blade Runner 2099 series.

The details of her role is still being kept under wraps, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources however, told Variety that the Crazy Rich Asian actress will play a character named Olwen, described as “a replicant near the end of her life”.

The Blade Runner 2099, a limited series ordered by Amazon Prime Video, serves as a sequel to the original Blade Runner film and the 2017 follow-up film, Blade Runner 2049 headlined by Ryan Gosling.

Shogun director Jonathan van Tulleken is set to direct the first two episodes of the show.

In 2023, Yeoh, 61, became the first Malaysian and Asian to win Best Actress at Oscars for her role as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She was most recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden.

