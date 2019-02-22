Watch first trailer for Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' (VIDEO)

'Rocketman (2019) — Official Trailer' — Paramount Pictures/Youtube.com image via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Kingsman star Taron Egerton appears as Elton John in the first trailer for Rocketman, which focuses on the iconic performer's breakthrough years.

Opening on a young Elton John — born Reginald Dwight — as he sits down at the piano to play the newly composed Your Song for the first time, the trailer moves through key steps in the musician's early career, as he changes his name and takes on the flamboyant persona he became known for.

Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), who plays the singer's longstanding manager John Reid, appears in the trailer, while John's dynamic with his songwriter partner (Turn: Washington's Spies, Billy Elliot) Bernie Taupin, played by Jamie Bell, is also touched on.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, who finished directing the Queen and Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman is set for US release in theatres on May 31. — AFP-Relaxnews