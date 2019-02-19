Veteran actor AR Badul recovering from heart attack, receives donation from Finas

Veteran actor AR Badul (centre) was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack on Sunday. — Image via Instagram/Finas

PETALING JAYA, Feb 19 — Veteran actor, AR Badul, is recovering following a heart attack and is expected to be discharged from the National Heart Institute on Thursday.

In a report by Astro Awani, his younger brother Adlin Aman Ramlie said the comedian and veteran director is expected to be transferred to a regular ward today.

“Alhamdulillah, Badul is stable. The doctor has performed a thorough treatment and examination on him.

“Insha-Allah, Badul is also expected to leave the ward on Thursday,” Adlin told Astro Awani yesterday.

Doctors who took care of him inserted two heart stents to expand his blood vessels.

Badul, whose real name is Armaya Aman Ramlie experienced chest pains and sweating on Sunday and was admitted to IJN at 4pm the same day due to clogged arteries that brought on a heart attack.

The 70-year-old also received a special contribution from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) yesterday.

According to Astro Awani, the donation was presented by Finas chairman Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor who visited Badul.

Samsuni said the donation is expected to help to lessen the burden of the actor.

“Finas has shown support and appreciation to AR Badul for his efforts and services in the film and entertainment industry through a small contribution to help ease his burden,” he said.

Badul shot to fame in the ‘70s and is still active in the entertainment scene today.

The son of legendary film star AR Tompel is known for films such as Panglima Badol, Tuan Badul, Prebet Lapok and Darah Satria.