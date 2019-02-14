See trailer for Alice Cooper documentary ‘Live From the Astroturf’ (VIDEO)

US musician Alice Cooper at the Q Awards in central London on October 22, 2012. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 — A part-concert film, part-documentary about an Alice Cooper fan who convinces the original band line-up to reunite for a one-off show has just received its first trailer ahead of a film festival premiere in April.

Dallas-based indie record label Good Records is behind Live from the Astroturf, Alice Cooper, which documents the efforts of record store owner Chris Penn to coax Alice Cooper’s original members to reunite at his store 41 years after they had disbanded (lead singer Alice Cooper continued to use the name after becoming a solo artist in 1974).

Their reunion at the store marked the longest set the original members had played together since they disbanded, and their first appearance together after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

The performance was captured with eight cameras and initially intended as a personal video for Penn. An audio recording of the show was initially released as a Record Store Day exclusive last year, but the film’s director, Steven Gaddis, concluded that there was enough material to turn the event into a film.

Live from the Astroturf, Alice Cooper will get its world premiere in Phoenix — birthplace of the band — during the city’s film festival, which runs from April 4-14. — AFP-Relaxnews