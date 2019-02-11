Rappers, women aiming big as Grammy gala kicks off

Ricky Martin and Camila Cabello perform at the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Cuban-American star Camila Cabello took the stage today to kick off the Grammys, the music world’s top awards, in which hip-hop royalty and talented women lead the nomination pack.

Cabello performed her mega-hit Havana at the Staples Centre with several special guests including Ricky Martin.

Folk rocker Brandi Carlile — the night’s most nominated woman — jumped to an early lead in the show’s pre-gala ceremony with three trophies, while heavyweights Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves all notched two awards each.

Women snagged five of the eight Album of the Year nominations: Cardi B, Carlile, pop futurist Janelle Monae, R&B prodigy H.E.R. and country star Musgraves are in the running. — AFP