Malaysian singer to play Prince Chulalongkorn in UK tour of ‘The King and I’

Aaron Teoh will take over from fellow Malaysian Jon Chew as Prince Chulalongkorn in the musical ‘The King and I’. — Picture via Instagram/Aaron Teoh

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — Malaysian singer and performer Aaron Teoh has landed the role of Prince Chulalongkorn in the upcoming UK tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical The King and I.

The London-based theatre practitioner will be performing alongside Jose Llana who plays the King and Annalene Beechey as Miss Anna.

Teoh takes over the role of Prince Chulalongkorn, the King of Siam’s heir-designate, from fellow Malaysian Jon Chew, a former journalist turned actor.

Currently back in Malaysia for a short break, Teoh has been in musical theatre productions such as PAN Productions’ Merrily We Roll Along and has sung with the WVC Jazz Ensemble for its Shakespeare’s Sonnet showcase.

He performed at Bobo KL over the weekend and music lovers will be able to catch this musical theatre talent on March 5 and March 6 where he joins forces with the WVC Jazz Ensemble once more before he hits the stage in the UK.

Produced by the award-winning Lincoln Centre Theatre, The King and I UK tour will commence April 26 until May 2020 in locations across the UK including Manchester, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Hull and Birmingham.