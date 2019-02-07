Nick Jonas confirmed for new ‘Jumanji’ movie

Nick Jonas at the 60th Grammy Awards, January 2018, New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — The pop star’s film career may be blooming, but ex-Jonas Brothers lead Nick is sticking with his 2017 breakout, back for second helpings in December 2019’s untltled sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Since the Jonas Brothers split up in 2013, lead singer Nick has launched two solo albums and appeared on TV with a main role on three-season MMA drama Kingdom.

It was 2017’s action adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle that reframed him as a film actor, popping up as a teenager stuck inside the same retro video game as Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan’s characters.

That US$962 million (RM3.92 billion) monster of a movie is coming back for more in December 2019, with the original film’s quintet joined by a number of new characters.

It’ll be the third film making space for the younger Jonas brother this year, barring any more surprise announcements, after US-Chinese animated co-production UglyDolls in May and then historical war film Midway in November, with a part in sci-fi adventure Chaos Walking lined up for 2020.

Jumanji newcomers Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover were announced in January, while Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman and Morgan Turner reprise their roles. — AFP-Relaxnews