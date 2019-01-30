Dwayne Johnson says he won’t be in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

US actor Dwayne Johnson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — It looks like Dwayne Johnson might not be coming back for the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious.

According to reports, The Rock has indicated that he would be sitting out for Fast and Furious 9 as he is working on the franchise’s spinoff Hobbs and Shaw with Jason Statham.

Johnson reportedly told MTV News that “the plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand. As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting”.

“But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished,” he added.

Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled for release in April 10, 2020 while Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled for April 2, 2021.