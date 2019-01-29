'All my fault,' minister’s brother apologises for viral photos with Emma Maembong

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — After actress Emma Maembong’s public apology yesterday for taking off her tudung, her friend Syed Abdullah Syed Abdul Rahman has followed suit.
The two became the subject of controversy over images that surfaced on social media — one was taken in a restaurant where Emma was seen without her tudung while the other was taken in a bedroom with a woman seated between a man’s legs.
Thirty-year-old Syed Abdullah, who is the brother of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, took to Instagram last night to apologise for the images.
“Today has been a tough day for me and my family. The challenges I face today is but a fraction of accusations I have continuously faced and probably will continue facing being in the position I am in.
“I am so sorry for the mess I have caused and to those who have been affected. This is all my fault and my carelessness alone,” he wrote.
“Apology is not about saying I’m sorry, but its about the meaning you put behind the apology and admitting that you are the wrong part” Today, has been a tough day for me & my family. The challenges i face today, is but a fraction of accusations i have continuously faced and probably will continue facing being in the position i am in. To those who truly know me, thank you for standing by my side, sending me constant messages and reminding me to be strong. To my fellow Malaysians, I thank you for your advice, I thank you for your moral support. I shall acknowledge your criticism positively and promise to improve myself as a person. I am not perfect, i am but a human and i tend to make mistakes. “Syed mintak maaf ya Rakan-Rakan. Biarlah kesalahan syed dijadikan teladan bagi anak muda, supaya mengelakkan perkara seperti berikut berlaku pada diri masing-masing” I am so Sorry. For the mess i have caused & to those who have been affected. Ini semua salah Syed & kecuaian Syed seorang. Jangan lah hubung kait kesilapan Syed dengan keluarga Syed & rakan2 Syed. Let me face the wrath of my mistakes. Let me take the beating. Let me face the punishment. To those spreading rumors i say this: I am stronger & will learn from my mistakes, the bonding between my family my brothers,sister & true friends remain untouched and undamaged despite accusations. Yours truly, Syed Abdullah
Syed Abdullah also thanked the public for their advice and their moral support, adding that he would take their criticisms positively.
The images went viral yesterday leading many to believe the woman in the photographs were Emma with a man who bore a resemblance to Syed Abdullah.
Emma later on admitted she was the woman in the restaurant and that it was a recently-taken photograph but denied claims that she was the individual in the bedroom snapshot.