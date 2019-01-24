Teyana Taylor drops cameo-filled video for ‘WTP’ (VIDEO)

Teyana Taylor in her new video ‘WTP’. — Picture courtesy of Teyana Taylor/YouTube via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Teyana Taylor has dropped a video for her track WTP that features cameos by Master of None actress Lena Waithe, hip-hop artist Big Freedia and Transparent actress Trace Lysette, among others.

The video is shot in a reality-TV, documentary style and focuses on Taylor as a nerdy newcomer to competitive dancing.

With encouragement from a fairy godmother-type played by rapper Mykki Blanco, she takes to the dance floor, rocking one of the video’s many dancefloor-ready get-ups.

WTP features on Taylor’s 2018 album K.T.S.E., which was one of five albums Kanye West executive produced last year.

The video follows on from an intimate clip she shared for Gonna Love Me that followed her spending time with family, performing and recording. — AFP-Relaxnews