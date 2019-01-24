First look at Van Damme’s ‘We Die Young’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘We Die Young’ that stars Jean-Claude Van Damme.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Lionsgate has released a new trailer for upcoming action thriller We Die Young that stars Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Van Damme plays the role of a war veteran who meets a young teen who works for a dangerous drug lord and is seeking help to keep his younger brother away from the same gang.

The film also stars Elijah Rodriguez, Joana Metrass, Jacob Scipio, Uriel Emil, Nicholas Sean Johnny and Joseph Long.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Jean-Claude Van Damme shines in this gritty action thriller set in a crime-ridden barrio of Washington, D.C. When ruthless drug lord Rincon and his MS-13 gang recruit 10-year-old Miguel to work as a runner, big brother Lucas is desperate to keep Miguel safe. Fleeing for their lives, the boys are rescued by a veteran with PTSD named Daniel (Van Damme), who helps them find their revenge.”

We Die Young is set for release in select US theatres and On Demand on March 1.