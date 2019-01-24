Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith to perform at Brit Awards

Calvin Harris at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, May 17, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 24 — Calvin Harris is set to perform at the 2019 Brit Awards with three of his recent collaborators, the award organisers announced late yesterday.

The superstar DJ will be joined by his One Kiss collaborator Dua Lipa, Promises singer Sam Smith and Giant collaborator Rag’n’Bone Man in a single performance featuring all four artists.

It is unknown what the foursome might perform together, and an insider told The Sun yesterday that “they are yet to decide on what they will sing.”

“It could be some of those,” said the source, referring to the songs he released with each of the three singers, “or perhaps other hits from Calvin’s mammoth back catalogue.”

Harris and his collaborators join a roster of previously announced performers that includes the 1975, Little Mix, George Ezra and Jorja Smith.

All of them will take to the stage on February 20 in a show that will be televised on ITV and STV and streamed here. — AFP-Relaxnews