Lionel Richie’s son detained over bomb hoax

Recording artist Lionel Richie poses with Nicole Richie (left), Sofia Richie, and Miles Brockman Richie after placing his handprints and footprints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California March 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Lionel Richie’s son may have taken his father’s iconic “Hello, is it me you’re looking for?” line a little too literally with authorities at a UK Airport.

According to reports, Miles Brockman Richie was detained at the Heathrow Airport for claiming to be in possession of a bomb and allegedly hitting an airport security guard.

Miles apparently lost his cool (and senses clearly!) when he was not allowed to board his flight which led to the incident, according to TMZ. Miles claimed that he would detonate the bomb if he was not allowed on the plane and went on to punch one of the security guards who arrived to handle the situation.

Miles was detained and issued a caution before being released.