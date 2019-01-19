Trailer drops for ‘The Hummingbird Project’ starring Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård (VIDEO)

US actor Jesse Eisenberg. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — A fresh trailer has arrived for The Orchard’s new financial thriller The Hummingbird Project — the latest feature from director Kim Nguyen.

Both helmed and penned by Nguyen — and starring Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Salma Hayek — the film is described as a “modern epic” which “exposes the ruthless edge of our increasingly digital world” (via Deadline).

Cousins from New York, Vincent (Eisenberg) and Anton (Skarsgård) are players in the high-stakes game of High Frequency Trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds.

They have big plans build a fibre-optic cable straight line between Kansas and New Jersey — but bringing their dream to fruition isn’t destined to that simple for the fated pair.

Pushing each other and everyone around them to breaking point in their mission to make millions and realise their vision, the duo are faced with various challenges and also have to try and outsmart, and out-manoeuvre their old boss Eva Torres (Hayek) — a powerful, intoxicating and manipulative trader who is desperate to come between them and beat them at their own game.

The Hummingbird Project is slated to debut in theatres in New York and Los Angeles via The Orchard on March 15, followed by a nationwide expansion.

Watch the trailer for The Hummingbird Project below. — AFP-Relaxnews