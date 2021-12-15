Saving Malaysians shouldn't involve killing our food

DECEMBER 15 — Karma, I have found, is as petty as I am. I used to joke that flourless, eggless cake tasted of only one thing: regret.

Fast forward to my 40s where even a plate of thick Japanese Shibuya Honey Toast could give me an infection or severe indigestion so alas, my cake scarfing days are over.

I think cutting down on less healthy food is an inevitable part of ageing unless of course you're willing to dedicate yourself to hours of daily exercise a la Jennifer Lopez.

It is truly unfortunate then that my favourite workout is rolling over to the other side of my bed.

Speaking of habits just the other day I saw an article highlighting the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) of all people talking about how fat Malaysians are.

Apparently Malaysians have responded by saying well, our food is too good, and that is why we are fat.

Stop right there.

Malaysia doesn't have a monopoly on good food. Whatever is behind our obesity levels, we shouldn't be blaming it on taste.

Leave fat people alone

We really need to quit with the fat shaming already when in reality obesity is not that cut and dry.

The BMI is one thing that I have learned over the years is absolute bull. It does not take into account different body types and also does not consider people with extra weight that comes from muscle.

If some bodybuilders were to try following the BMI they wouldn't have physiques that were competition worthy.

It is so tiresome to hear people saying that obesity is just about bad lifestyle choices, when for many people there just isn't a lot of choice at all.

When I used to juggle multiple gigs, sometimes I wouldn't have time to cook or even order food ― instead my meals would consist of a bag of chips and a soda, because they would provide enough energy and keep my stomach quiet for as long as I needed to write.

It helps too that it was fairly cheap. Now I would never recommend that kind of regime for other people but I can understand just why nutrition is put on the backburner when you literally can't afford better.

These days I have the time and Google to help me prepare meals in advance. I make four servings of Hainanese chicken rice at a time thanks to the magical invention called the rice cooker, and I have a choice between the oven, air fryer or stove for reheating.

I find it puzzling that people who make adorable judgements about the poor and their lifestyle choices seem to assume everyone has access to at least a fridge and a stove.

It is not about shaming fat people into feeling bad about themselves, when I'm sure many already do. It's about giving them, heck, everyone, choices in the first place.

Look at the ridiculous advice we're getting (again) from politicians to just plant our own vegetables instead of complaining about price hikes.

Must I now raise chickens in the front yard and goats in my backyard since eggs and mutton are both more expensive these days?

Perhaps I should also install fish tanks in my living room and start farming tilapia and start reading up on marijuana planting, as medical marijuana just might be a thing in Malaysia soon.

Inflation happens and is not a terrible thing but wages should rise with inflation; unfortunately in Malaysia we use higher costs to justify paying workers less and less each year.

We're still paying admin clerks around RM1,200-1,500 when that was probably the rate they were getting in my teens.

Back then, roti canai was RM0.30-0.50 and RM2 for a Coke was something you would only get charged in a fancier restaurant.

How much longer are we going to keep blaming the poor for not just sucking it up and prioritising health above affordability or convenience?

We don't have to fix our food. We need to fix society. We need to fix our systems.

We also need to stop being judgemental a**holes about people's weight and maybe think about our own lifestyle choices.

My lifestyle choice after this will be to remind myself to set an alarm to write my column so I won't be writing them at 3am in the morning. See? We can all start small and most importantly, start with ourselves.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.