The paranoia over Christian evangelism in Malaysia

SEPTEMBER 2 — The claim by Ikatan Muslim Malaysia (Isma) recently that there is some drive to “evangelise” Putrajaya is, frankly, amazing.

It’s incredible not only because of how preposterous it is but also for what it shows about the paranoid fundamentalist mindset.

Groups like Isma seek the serenity and accord that they think accusing Christians of national schemes will provide.

But people who make claims like this one will never be satisfied. They’re like flat-earthers for whom no amount of evidence will suffice to change their minds.

I could tell them that I’ve been attending Christian churches and meetings for over 40 years and never once have I heard anything about any scheme or plot or design to “place as many Christians as possible in national leadership positions.”

All I ever hear are Christian leaders praying for Malaysia, for justice and good governance to prevail.

I could tell him that evangelism — the sharing of one’s faith to someone outside the religious community — is one of the weakest aspects of almost any church in the country.

Christians are really good at complaining about everything from the church building, church leaders, Hollywood movies, politics, culture, food, what other ”heretical” Christians believe, etc.

The point is, we suck at evangelism. Especially nowadays, when the average Christian prefers to spend 10 hours scrolling his phone than 10 seconds telling non-Christians about the good news of salvation in Jesus.

So the idea that there is some grand elaborate evangelical “drive” to control the country sounds even weirder than the thought that maybe Donald Trump wants to buy Malaysia.

I would like to ask these people where they got their information from and how they seem to know something that almost no other Christian knows.

Because failing real evidence, it just sounds like paranoia.

Paranoid groups like Isma are always complaining that someone somewhere has stolen (or is about to steal) something precious to them. My precioussssss.

What they cannot accept is that this “treasure” was never really lost. Why? Because it never existed anywhere but in their troubled psyches.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.