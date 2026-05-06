CEBU (Philippines), May 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be leading the Malaysian delegation to the 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings here, from May 7 to 8.

Malaysian ambassador to the Philippines Datuk Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Anthony said Asean leaders are expected to discuss impact of the West Asia conflict on the South-east Asian region and the bloc’s response towards ensuring regional energy and food security.

He said Malaysia’s participation in the event demonstrates its commitment and resolve to strengthening Asean centrality, unity, and resilience in an increasingly complex global environment.

“The 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings will be an opportunity for Malaysia to share and exchange views on various issues on Asean Community building and the way forward.

“Discussions will also be focused on the impacts of the crisis in West Asia to the South-east Asian region and Asean’s response towards ensuring regional energy and food security, as well as safety of Asean nationals in the affected areas,” he told Malaysian reporters Wednesday.

Abdul Malik said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, will be accompanied by wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, and Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Indera Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Upon arrival on Thursday, Anwar will participate in the Special Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit.

“On Friday, he will participate in the 48th Asean Summit, and is expected to have sideline meetings with some of his Asean counterparts,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mohamad will attend the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 31st Asean Political-Security Community Council Meeting, the 38th Asean Coordinating Council Meeting, as well as the Asean Joint Foreign and Economic Ministers’ Meeting.

“The Asean Joint Foreign and Economic Ministers’ Meeting is a continuation of the process that was initiated under Malaysia’s chairmanship to ensure coordination between the political-security and economic pillars.

“It is an approach that is increasingly relevant in light of evolving regional and global developments,” Abdul Malik said.

The Philippines took over the Asean chairmanship from Malaysia on Jan 1, 2026. Themed “Navigating Our Future, Together,” the republic during its tenure seeks to steer Asean’s priorities through three pillars: Peace and Security Anchors, Prosperity Corridors, and People Empowerment.

The Philippines will be hosting over 650 Asean meetings, including two summits and 24 ministerial meetings.

Cebu, dubbed the Queen City of the South, is hosting the 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings from May 6 to 8, 2026.

The city is ranked as the Philippines’ second major international gateway after Manila, and widely recognised as a primary maritime logistics hub.

Home to over 5 million residents, Cebu serves as a key trading, shipping, and business-processing centre in the southern Philippines.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority show Cebu’s economy grew 5.9 per cent in 2024, buoyed by solid performance in the services and industry sectors.

In 2024, Cebu accounted for about 15 per cent of the country’s total full-time information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) workforce, according to industry data from the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines. — Bernama