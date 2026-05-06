MECCA, May 6 — The queue system and quota allocation are the main criteria used by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to determine Malaysian pilgrims’ eligibility, with no influence from financial capacity or higher package payments.

Licensed Haj operators (PJH) operations director Anwar Ahmad said all prospective pilgrims, including those applying through PJH packages, are subject to the same processes and criteria set by TH.

He said there is a misconception among some members of the public that paying for more expensive packages can speed up one’s queue or improve the chances of a successful Haj appeal.

“That is not true, as all appeals are processed through TH’s system based on priority and the current quota, not on the price of the package selected.

“Package payments only cover additional services after a person has been approved to perform the Haj,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.

Anwar said the approach is crucial to ensure that the principles of fairness and equality are upheld in the management of Malaysian pilgrims, given the high annual demand compared with the limited quota allocated.

He said this situation has also been exploited by irresponsible parties spreading misleading information, including claims of guaranteed or expedited approval through certain packages.

“Syndicates also use various tactics such as promoting (certain packages) on social media, offering exclusive deals and claiming to have special access to attract prospective pilgrims.

“Therefore, the public is reminded that Haj approvals are based on a transparent system and cannot be manipulated by any party,” he said.

Anwar added that prospective pilgrims should verify all information through TH’s official channels, including its website, call centre, or by visiting any TH branch office before making any decisions or payments.

“Ensure that every Haj offer comes from TH and only deal with licensed Haj operators to avoid the risk of fraud,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said TH will continue to strengthen monitoring of PJH companies to ensure all services offered comply with requirements and safeguard the welfare of pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land. — Bernama