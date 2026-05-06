#GetReadyWithShopee Mother's Day Visual

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2026 - Find the perfect Mother’s Day gift with #GetReadyWithShopee (#GRWS) , featuring discounted gifts across categories and budgets untilShoppers can enjoyrewards like, and, and end the celebration with a sweettreat.This Mother’s Day, discover thoughtful and stylish finds that celebrate mum with intention, meaning and appreciation, all for below RM150.For those planning a little extra indulgence, explore refined gifts designed to make mothers feel truly special.Round off Mother’s Day with her favourite desserts on ShopeeFood from brands like, andEnjoy adaily alongsideon cakes and desserts untilWith Shopee’s fast and hassle-free delivery, users can surprise mum with sweet treats delivered straight to her doorstep.Head to Shopee to browse Mother’s Day gifts while enjoying special discounts, includingon Fridays from participating #GRWS sellers andon first-time purchases from Shopee fashion stores.New subscribers can unlock more savings with a Shopee VIP 1-month free trial and enjoy weekly benefits, including upsized vouchers of up to, plusHashtag: #Shopee #MothersDay

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Shopee

Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.