KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2026 - Find the perfect Mother’s Day gift with #GetReadyWithShopee (#GRWS), featuring discounted gifts across categories and budgets until 10 May. Shoppers can enjoy #GRWS rewards like RM20 fashion vouchers, RM10 fashion deals, and RM20 vouchers on trending Health & Beauty picks, and end the celebration with a sweet ShopeeFood treat.
This Mother’s Day, discover thoughtful and stylish finds that celebrate mum with intention, meaning and appreciation, all for below RM150.
Round off Mother’s Day with her favourite desserts on ShopeeFood from brands like King’s Confectionery, Purple Monkey, and Vanilla Mille Crepe. Enjoy a 99% OFF Rush Hour Voucher daily alongside free delivery on cakes and desserts until 10 May. With Shopee’s fast and hassle-free delivery, users can surprise mum with sweet treats delivered straight to her doorstep.
Shop #GRWS Today and Subscribe to Shopee VIP
Head to Shopee to browse Mother’s Day gifts while enjoying special discounts, including RM20 off on Fridays from participating #GRWS sellers and 20% off on first-time purchases from Shopee fashion stores.
New subscribers can unlock more savings with a Shopee VIP 1-month free trial and enjoy weekly benefits, including upsized vouchers of up to RM400 off every Wednesday, plus daily free shipping RM0 min spend.
Hashtag: #Shopee #MothersDay
Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities. Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.
This Mother’s Day, discover thoughtful and stylish finds that celebrate mum with intention, meaning and appreciation, all for below RM150.
- L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Night Cream [30% off] – Reveal smoother, more radiant-looking skin with this nourishing night cream.
- Eucerin Spotless Brightening Booster Serum [20% off] – Say goodbye to dark spots and hyperpigmentation with this clinically proven serum.
- URBANlite Rubik Luggage [72% off] – Travel confidently with this durable luggage, designed to support mothers on every getaway.
- SZINDORE Cloud Perfume [10% off] – Add a soft floral-fruity scent with a light, sweet finish for everyday wear.
- Ukliss 5-in-1 FusionAir [54% off] – Get a personal stylist with this all-in-one hair tool that dries, curls, straightens, and volumises.
- Pandora I Love You Mom Dangle Charm – Say it all this Mother's Day with this heartfelt charm, featuring a pink heart stone engraved with “I LOVE YOU” and ‘MOM’.
- Bonia Noble Women Watch – Embrace elegance with this luxurious timepiece, suited for both office wear and evening occasions.
- Lacoste Womens Tote bag with Pouch – Stay stylish with this practical carryall, completed with a mini pouch.
- Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Intense [3% off] – Indulge in a rich floral fragrance layered with irresistible notes.
- Stryv Wireleess Heated Comb [17% off] – Achieve smooth, frizz-free hair on the go with this compact, lightweight MiniStyler.
Round off Mother’s Day with her favourite desserts on ShopeeFood from brands like King’s Confectionery, Purple Monkey, and Vanilla Mille Crepe. Enjoy a 99% OFF Rush Hour Voucher daily alongside free delivery on cakes and desserts until 10 May. With Shopee’s fast and hassle-free delivery, users can surprise mum with sweet treats delivered straight to her doorstep.
Shop #GRWS Today and Subscribe to Shopee VIP
Head to Shopee to browse Mother’s Day gifts while enjoying special discounts, including RM20 off on Fridays from participating #GRWS sellers and 20% off on first-time purchases from Shopee fashion stores.
New subscribers can unlock more savings with a Shopee VIP 1-month free trial and enjoy weekly benefits, including upsized vouchers of up to RM400 off every Wednesday, plus daily free shipping RM0 min spend.
Hashtag: #Shopee #MothersDay
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shopee
Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.