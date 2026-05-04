Building upon its expertise in Europe, Rhenus is expanding its road freight solutions in Asia Pacific

The strategic move will see dedicated expertise and resources to better support the region's demand for fast and reliable freight transportation options





[1] Based on analysis by Persistence Market Research



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 May 2026 - With demand for road freight services across Asia Pacific rising, leading global logistics provider Rhenus Group has announced plans to further expand its road freight operations in the region. As part of its broader regional growth strategy, the company is strengthening cross-border trucking across Southeast Asia and key corridors between Greater China and Southeast Asia. Building on this, it is continuously integrating road with air and ocean freight, while scaling local distribution, sourcing and leveraging existing free trade zone warehousing capabilities.As part of this expansion, Rhenus is investing in local capabilities to support individual market needs including the recent establishment of its Bukit Kayu Hitam Border Office in Malaysia, with full customs capabilities to support smoother cross-border movements.Prem Anand Anandaverl, Regional Director of Cross Border Trucking Asia, Rhenus Logistics notes, "Our goal is to provide a seamless connectivity to the global network by reinforcing a comprehensive road freight service and continue to help businesses to move their goods across Asia efficiently and compliantly. Road Freight is playing an increasingly important role in building a resilient supply chain especially in this region."The global freight trucking market sizeis projected to be valued at US$2.74 Tn in 2025 and is set to reach US$3.70 Tn by 2032, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.9%. Asia Pacific remains a key growth driver, supported by expanding industrial output, a large consumer base, and rapidly developing logistics infrastructure enabling both domestic and cross-border trade.With more than 150 owned and partner road freight locations in Europe, Rhenus currently operates in over 15 countries through a well-established network. The expansion of road freight services in Asia Pacific will enable the company to further integrate its' end-to-end supply chain solutions, combining road freight solutions with air and ocean services to deliver more flexible and customized logistics solutions globally.Ongoing investments in multilingual local teams, dedicated border infrastructure, and best practice transport management systems will support seamless cross-border operations, stronger customs and regulatory expertise across markets.Leveraging its rail connections between Greater China and Europe, alongside a robust multimodal network spanning sea, land, and rail, the company aims to provide customers with greater flexibility and scalability in response to evolving supply chain demands. The company is also working with partners to improve CO₂ tracking and explore alternative fuel options, supporting more sustainable road freight operations.Hashtag: #Rhenus

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About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,300 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

