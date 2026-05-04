Ministry of Education Singapore Graduate Employment Survey - https://data.gov.sg/datasets?resultId=d_3c55210de27fcccda2ed0c63fdd2b352&topics=education Private Education Employment Survey - https://www.ssg.gov.sg/resources/pei/pei-ges/private-education-institution-graduate-employment-survey-2024-2025 Full-time employment opportunity falls to 79.5% for fresh graduates in S'pore - https://hrsea.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/full-time-employment-opportunity-falls-to-79-5-for-fresh-graduates-in-spore-survey-finds/118531408? SIM Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services SIM Internship & Employment Opportunities - https://www.sim.edu.sg/alumni/internship-and-employment-opportunities

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 May 2026 - As students increasingly evaluate higher education options through the lens of employability, internships have emerged as a critical factor influencing decision-making, reflecting a broader shift towards experience-based learning. Recent findings from Singapore's Graduate Employment Survey show that employment outcomes for graduates from autonomous universities and the private education sector are closely tracked, with data generally collected approximately six months after graduation to capture early career transitions.While overall employment rates remain relatively resilient, education and labour market observers note that graduates are increasingly expected to demonstrate practical experience in addition to academic qualifications. Industry commentary linked to the survey highlights that internships and prior work exposure can play a key role in improving employability, particularly in a tighter job market.Internships are widely regarded as a critical bridge between academic learning and professional employment. They provide students with opportunities to develop workplace competencies, understand organisational environments and build networks that can support job placement after graduation. With Graduate Employment Survey data indicating increased competition for full-time roles, early exposure to industry has become an important differentiator for students entering the workforce.The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) has incorporated internships as a core component of its employability strategy through its Career Connect department. Internships are positioned as a key pathway that "bridge students and graduates into the realities of the working world," allowing them to apply academic knowledge in real business environments.SIM works with a network of companies ranging from small and medium enterprises to multinational organisations, providing students with access to internship opportunities across sectors.Students may source internships independently or tap into structured opportunities within SIM's ecosystem, including in-house placements through initiatives such as the Talent Development Programme.To support access at scale, SIM has introduced CareerSense, a digital platform that aggregates internship listings, job opportunities and career events into a single interface. Through this platform, students can connect with employers, explore opportunities and participate in career development activities, reflecting a broader shift towards digital career services in higher education.SIM has also introduced initiatives to recognise student participation in internships and experiential learning. The SIM60 Work-Integrated Learning for Life WILL Award highlights the role of internships in developing both technical and transferable skills such as communication, adaptability and problem solving. Such initiatives reflect a wider industry view that structured work experience is an increasingly important component of graduate readiness.The emphasis on internships reflects a broader shift in student priorities. As employment outcomes become more closely tied to educational choices, students are seeking clearer pathways from classroom learning to career opportunities.With Graduate Employment Survey data pointing to a more competitive hiring environment, institutions that provide strong access to internships and industry engagement are likely to play a more significant role in shaping graduate success.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

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About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 17,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 41% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



For more information on SIM Global Education, visit www.sim.edu.sg