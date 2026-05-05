Planned facility to deliver large-scale AI compute capacity for Southeast Asia's growing demand

Campus expected to support 150MW of IT load, enabling high-density GPU deployments

First phase targeted for completion in Q1 2027, subject to approvals and financing

Public Relations Contact Investor Relations Contact Samantha Dowd

Prosek Partners for Gorilla Technology

[email protected] Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc. for Gorilla Technology

1-407-644-4256

[email protected]

Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla"), a global provider of AI-driven infrastructure, security intelligence and data solutions, today announced it has acquired a strategic land site in Korat, Thailand to develop a planned, advancing its expansion of AI infrastructure across Southeast Asia. Gorilla intends to use the campus to support domestic Thai demand as well as regional demand from governments, hyperscalers, enterprises, AI developers, strategic offtakers and customers requiring secure compute capacity in Southeast Asia.The planned campus is intended to become one of Gorilla's flagship sovereign compute platforms in the region, with resilient power architecture, advanced cooling capability, dark fibre connectivity, secure access control, water availability and the operational flexibility required to support current and next generation GPU systems. The site is located inand comprises approximatelyof strategically positioned land secured for large scale AI infrastructure development.Once fully developed, the campus will be comprised of six high density AI data halls, including five data halls of approximately 30MW each and one larger data hall of approximately 50MW. Construction is expected to commence in, subject to final engineering, permitting and mobilisation. Access to power, dark fibre connectivity and water infrastructure have already been identified, subject to final engineering, permitting and commercial documentation. Once fully deployed, Gorilla is targeting approximately US$1.5B of annualised revenue from the campus starting 2028, subject to customer contracting, deployment ramp up & full commercial utilization."Anyone can talk about AI, but very few can put together the actual physical platform required to run it," said. "This milestone deserves to be celebrated. We've secured the land and utilities needed for large-scale compute and cleared hurdles that many others have not.""Our funding strategy is centered on project level debt, infrastructure debt, asset backed financing, potential bond structures and non-dilutive capital sourced through Gorilla Technology Capital," Mr. Chandan continued. "We are targeting long duration institutional capital, including pension funds, endowments, superannuation funds and infrastructure investors that understand the real asset nature of AI compute. We are here to build a serious business using smart capital."The project is also expected to generate significant local economic activity, including the creation of over 1,000 skilled jobs across engineering, operations, infrastructure management and support services as the campus is developed and brought online."From a technical and commercial perspective, this campus is designed to create a meaningful AI compute platform for Thailand and the wider Southeast Asian region," said. "The current planning model is based on 200MW facility load supporting approximately 150MW of net IT load and assuming a target PUE of approximately 1.3. Under an illustrative all-GB-300 configuration, using approximately 142kW per rack and 72 GPUs per rack, this would support approximately 76,000 GPUs at full deployment. The more important point is that the campus is being structured for phased capacity delivery, allowing Gorilla to match infrastructure deployment with customer demand and engineering readiness."The first phase of the campus is targeted for completion by Q1 2027, with the broader campus expected to be developed in phases thereafter, aligned to customer demand, infrastructure readiness and capital deployment. The campus is being designed to support Gorilla's DBOT model, under which Gorilla designs, builds, operates and commercializes critical AI infrastructure for governments, enterprises and strategic partners.In closing, Mr. Chandan commented, "AI infrastructure is a large growth story. Customers are no longer looking for theoretical capacity. They need real sites, real power, real connectivity, real operating capability and credible partners that can execute. This is the platform Gorilla is building."Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our agreements with Yotta, including the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be generated thereunder, the timing of deployment of the servers, and the potential for additional collaboration between Yotta and Gorilla, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

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