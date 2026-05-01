Strategic collaboration to deliver copper concentrate, intermediate metals, and finished products into the United States

Fort Collins, Colorado - Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026 - Falcon Copper Corp. ("Falcon Copper" or the "Company") has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Glencore International AG ("Glencore") to jointly evaluate and develop critical minerals projects supporting U.S. supply chain security.The agreement establishes a non-exclusive framework for collaboration on global projects that can supply copper and other critical minerals into the United States. Falcon may act as operator and/or investor, while Glencore may provide capital, logistics, marketing, and offtake support, with project-specific structures determined on a case-by-case basis."This agreement is a meaningful step toward building a secure, end-to-end U.S. copper supply chain," said Travis Naugle, Executive Chairman of Falcon Copper. "Pairing Glencore's scope and size with Falcon's international production of critical minerals and its smelting project in Arizona helps close a critical gap in America's mineral infrastructure."As part of the collaboration, Glencore is also expected to supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of copper concentrate annually to Falcon's planned U.S. smelting and refining platform. The partnership is designed to ensure that concentrate, intermediate metals, and finished copper products are processed in, or and delivered to, the United States - strengthening domestic supply chains.The MoU is non-binding, except for standard provisions including confidentiality, compliance, and dispute resolution.Falcon Copper Corp. is a privately held, U.S.-based company advancing a domestic and international copper platform spanning resource development through downstream processing. Falcon Copper's approach is aligned with U.S. government priorities to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, reduce reliance on foreign sources, and support long-term economic resilience and national security, while responsibly unlocking America's mineral potential.Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that advance everyday life.With over 140,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 30 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of offices.Glencore's customers are principally industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.Email: ir@falconcopper.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.