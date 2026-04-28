SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - "Step onto the stage with the legends and the idol, now under one roof." Madame Tussauds Singapore invites guests to experience this star-studded encounter as beloved figures oftake centre stage in a dynamic, cross-cultural showcase of Asian icons.The global icon's figure captures his refined stage charisma in a sleek, dark-blue tailored suit. The figure invites fans to step into an intimate concert moment – standing alongside Lay as if sharing the spotlight during a live show. From his confident stance to his signature polished look, every detail brings his on-stage persona vividly to life.Adding a powerful sporting presence,'s figure immortalises the badminton legend in a high-energy pose. Dressed in his iconic red athletic gear and captured mid-motion with racket in hand, the figure reflects the intensity and pride of a championship moment, evoking the electrifying atmosphere of a world-class match.The figure of legendary musician, launching from mid-May, also pays tribute to his timeless artistry and connection with generations of fans. Styled with his signature guitar and casual stage outfit, it embodies his enduring influence on Asian music.These talent figures bring together music, sport, and cultural legacy in one immersive space, where fans can engage with their idols across generations and genres.To celebrate, visitors can enjoy a limited-time promotion from 28 April to 10 May 2026,. Guests who take a photo with Lay's figure and share it on Instagram tagging Madame Tussauds Singapore with #MadameTussaudsSG #MTSG, will be eligible to receive a complimentary photo frame, redeemable on-site (first 100 ONLY)."Madame Tussauds has continually featured figures who have made a lasting impact across industries and cultures," said. "This special experience brings together beloved personalities in a way that allows fans to not only admire them but truly feel part of their world."As a leading attraction that brings global icons closer to fans, Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to craft immersive experiences that celebrate the impact of entertainment, sport, and cultural influence. Step into the Hall of Fame, enjoy the exclusive interactions with them up close!For more information about booking tickets to visit Madame Tussauds Singapore, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/ Hashtag: #MerlinEntertainments #MadameTussaudsSingapore

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Madame Tussauds Singapore

Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With 22 attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.



About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its growing estate, with over 140 sites across 23 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, Dreamworks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides, and uplifting learning experiences. See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

