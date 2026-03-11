Summit Stage: headline keynotes and industry‑defining conversations

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Money20/20 , the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, today announced 250 confirmed speakers from a total of 39 countries taking their stages at Money20/20 Asia happening in Bangkok on April 21–23, 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).This year's theme 'From Infrastructure to Impact – Where Technology Meets Humanity', is exploring how the next wave of financial innovation can deliver real outcomes across the APAC region. From digital public infrastructure and embedded finance to AI‑powered services and inclusive financial design, Money20/20 Asia will examine how technology moves beyond capability to create genuine human impact. With a speaker lineup drawn from across Asia, the show will unpack the trends, breakthroughs, and strategies shaping the future of money.Money20/20 Asia brings togethers speakers from over 40 global and regional banks, including Standard Chartered, HSBC, Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, EPAA/World Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tonik Bank, Maybank, J.P. Morgan, KASIKORNBANK, and Trust Bank Singapore to name a few. Experts from leading payment providers including Visa, Nium, Thunes, PPRO, Tazapay, Mastercard, Razorpay, FiServ, Brankas, JusPay and others will discuss the evolution of payments across the region.said Danny Levy, Executive Vice President & MD APAC & Middle East.The 2026 keynote roster highlights a group of standout leaders shaping the future of finance across Asia and beyond. Some of the keynote speakers include: Faizul Ariff Ali, Governor, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Djasur Djumaev, Founder & CEO, Uzum, Pichet Durongkaveroj, Executive Director, Bangkok Bank, Peng Ooi Goh, Founder & Executive Chairman, Silverlake Group and Anna Liu, CEO, HashKey Tokenisation" said, Pichet Durongkaveroj, Executive Director, Bangkok Bank.New for this year at Money20/20 Asia is the Intersection Stage exploring the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), addressing how banks, fintechs, and emerging technologies are reshaping the global financial ecosystem. The stage brings together leaders from major financial institutions and well-known fintech companies to discuss how innovation, regulation, and new financial infrastructure are transforming areas such as digital assets, trust and cybersecurity, and cross-border payments. Speakers include for example Siddharth Gupta of Bank of America, Sabih Behzad of Deutsche Bank, Fangfang Jiang of International Finance Corporation, Kenneth Chan of Webull, and Siva Kumar of Sumsub, who will share insights on regulatory innovation, digital asset adoption, developments in stablecoin, tokenization, blockchain‑enabled settlement, and how new payment rails are enabling faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.The show includes the Startup & Investor Park, a dedicated space where leading fintech founders from Asia connect with global investors, enterprise partners, and decision-makers. 20 standout startups from across APAC have been selected, highlighting the Park's commitment to quality, innovation, and real-world impact. Over three days, the Park will host founder-focused sessions, investor meetups, startup showcases, and pitch competitions to accelerate early-stage growth. Startups will also compete for the Golden Ticket to the 2026 Startupbootcamp Sustainability Singapore Accelerator, which offers SGD 70,000 in non-dilutive prize money, access to the Investment Readiness Program, and expert coaching.Money20/20 Asia will also feature fintech unicorns and high‑growth innovators, including Revolut, Bolttech, Fireblocks, Circle, Bitkub, AppWorks, and Incognia, alongside technology leaders such as Meta, Finastra, FIS, and Publicis Sapient.said Jirayut (Topp) Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group CEO, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings.In addition to the Intersection Stage Money20/20 Asia 2026 will feature three more stages, each delivering a distinct lens on the future of money:

Summit Stage: headline keynotes and industry‑defining conversations

Exchange Stage: deep‑dive discussions on payments, banking, digital assets, AI, and regulation

Discovery Stage: spotlighting emerging founders and early‑stage innovation

The 2026 agenda highlights the show's core themes of digital assets, cross-border payments, AI, and regulation, and includes several high-impact sessions such as:

Day 1: The Future of Tokenised Markets in Asia, featuring HashKey Tokenisation, Fireblocks, Circle

Day 1: Real‑Time Cross‑Border Payments: The Next Leap Forward, with Nium, Thunes, Tazapay, Airwallex

Day 2: AI‑Driven Financial Inclusion Across APAC, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tonik Bank, Trust Bank Singapore

Day 2: The Creator Economy Meets Finance at the Intersection Stage, featuring Meta, Publicis Sapient, and leading digital creators

Day 3: Regulation for the Next Decade with regulators from Bank of Thailand, MAS, BSP, OJK Indonesia, Bangladesh Bank, Labuan FSA, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

