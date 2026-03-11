Media OutReach Newswire Appoints Kitty Lee as Managing Partner, Greater China to Spearhead Chinese Brand Expansion into Global Markets

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific's first and only global newswire, has appointed Ms Kitty Lee as Managing Partner, Greater China. This is a newly created role designed to accelerate the company's growth across GBA and Greater China.Kitty brings over two decades of experience in the PR industry. Having used Media OutReach Newswire's press release distribution service for several years, she was impressed by the company's deep understanding of client needs and the quality of its deliverables. "I have seen the important role that Media OutReach Newswire has played in my work and its impact to my clients. I am inspired by the opportunity to contribute my knowledge, drive change, and foster innovation for the advancement and efficiency of the PR industry," she said.Through innovation and AI-driven workflow efficiency, Media OutReach Newswire is redefining press release distribution, enabling press releases to serve multi-functional roles. Media OutReach Newswire connects brands with journalists to maximise earned media and build media relationships worldwide. Where PR professionals once pitched stories to secure as many published key messages as possible, Media OutReach Newswire's verbatim guaranteed online news postings on trusted media websites ensure 100% delivery. This solution helps companies strengthen brand reputation and build trust with customers and investors, while powering SEO and GEO for AI-driven search. Its pioneering multiformat post-release reports deliver data insights and PR Campaign Intelligence on coverage, public reach, and broader communications impact, for C-Suites reporting.Ms Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said: "The growing demand for an authentic newswire partner has created a clear opportunity for us to expand in GBA and Greater China. Kitty brings exactly what we need: deep relationships across the region's PR and marketing community, and a clear understanding of what brand communications must achieve. Her in-depth industry knowledge will guide our market expansion and product development as we help Chinese companies build their brand reputation across Southeast Asia, ASEAN, Asia Pacific, the USA, Canada, Latin America, UK & Europe, the Middle East, and Africa."Founded 17 years ago, Media OutReach Newswire is trusted by government agencies, corporations, and SMEs across Greater China to build their brand reputation globally. Clients that have entrusted their global communications campaigns to Media OutReach Newswire include the Information Services Department Hong Kong, China News Services, New Taipei City Government, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Huawei, Alibaba, OPPO, Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, Hang Lung Properties, Lee Kum Kee, TVBS, Macau Tourism Board, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and fast-growing enterprises such as XTransfer, Ecovacs, Sleekflow, KPay and Innolux Corporation.Kitty joins from FleishmanHillard, where she served as Senior Vice President & Partner, advising clients across retail, property, healthcare and travel & tourism sectors. She holds a Master's degree in Education from the University of Nottingham and a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Hong Kong Baptist University. A Cantonese native, she is fluent in English and Mandarin, and will be based in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #pressrelease

About Media OutReach Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to the media and PR professionals at corporations, agencies, and governments across the region and the globe.



