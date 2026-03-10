Bricks & Clicks Launches Proprietary AI Growth Engine.

SPARK Eliminates the 'Subjectivity Tax' in Performance Marketing.





The name "SPARK" reflects the engine's core purpose —to ignite fresh perspectives on stagnant marketing challenges and initiate a constantly evolving strategy that delivers compounding growth for clients.





Solving the "Intelligence Leak" in Modern Marketing

SPARK addresses three critical vulnerabilities faced by business owners and CMOs today:





Subjective Decision-Making

Many organisations still rely on intuition, opinions, or internal bias when making marketing decisions, resulting in inefficient budget allocation and suboptimal campaign outcomes. SPARK introduces structured, data-backed recommendations that reduce guesswork.





Rapidly Changing Consumer Behaviour and Algorithms

Social media platforms, digital ecosystems and consumer behaviours evolve rapidly. Businesses that fail to adapt quickly often miss opportunities to maximise their marketing performance. SPARK continuously analyses trends to help brands stay aligned with emerging consumer behaviours and platform dynamics.





Loss of Institutional Marketing Knowledge

Frequent personnel changes, agency transitions, or shifting strategies often cause organisations to lose valuable past learnings. SPARK helps preserve and compound campaign intelligence over time, enabling businesses to build upon previous successes rather than pay to learn the same lesson twice.





Where Creative Meets Machine Learning

"The introduction of SPARK is a defining milestone in building long-term partnerships," said Jason Khaw, Founder of Bricks & Clicks. "In an era where AI enables the analysis and prediction of data with unprecedented efficiency, the goal is to fully capitalise on that power for businesses. SPARK doesn't just learn; the engine evolves alongside the business."





Khaw added: "With recent shifts in social media, creative has become the new targeting. SPARK equips businesses with insight-backed creative diversity that aligns perfectly with current algorithms, ensuring brand messages reach the right audience at the right time."





The Future: Turning Data into Good

Driven by the mission to "turn data into growth – growth into good," Bricks & Clicks is already looking toward the next phase of SPARK. Future iterations will integrate advanced generative AI capabilities to influence the entire consumer journey. As global shopping habits shift toward AI-assisted discovery, Bricks & Clicks is positioning businesses to be at the forefront of this behavioural revolution.





PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - Growth-focused performance digital marketing agencytoday announced the launch of, a proprietary AI-powered engine engineered to bridge the gap between complex data and sustainable business growth. Developed using' accumulated campaign intelligence, customer and market insights, behavioural science principles and proven conversion frameworks,generates insight-driven actionable marketing recommendations aligned with clients' business and marketing goals.Hashtag: #bricksandclicks #bricksandclicksspark #performancemarketing #AIinMarketing #marketingstrategy #businessgrowth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bricks & Clicks

BRICKS & CLICKS builds performance systems where paid media, creative and AI continuously learn from each other — producing better insights, effective content and compounding growth for businesses.





With a philosophy centred on transforming insights into measurable business impact, Bricks & Clicks works with businesses to optimise their marketing efficiency, accelerate customer acquisition and unlock sustainable growth in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.