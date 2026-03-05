Advisory Board Appointments

Strengthening Canada's AI Ecosystem

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026 - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("" or the ""), a Canadian-based AI developer tools and agentic orchestration company, announces the appointment of three highly respected Canadian business leaders to the Company's Advisory Board:, and. These individuals join Mike Lazaridis, co-founder of Research in Motion (BlackBerry), whose addition to Railtown's Advisory Board was previously announced.The appointments significantly strengthen Railtown's enterprise, institutional, and capital markets expertise as the Company attempts to accelerate the commercialization of its AI developer platform and agent-based orchestration technologies.Mr. Horgan spent his entire professional career at IBM, retiring in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer of IBM Canada. During his tenure, he was responsible for the successful implementation of major AI and high-performance computing initiatives in collaboration with the Government of Ontario and the Federal government. Mr. Horgan's experience in enterprise technology deployment and public-private innovation partnerships is expected to bring strategic insight to Railtown's AI infrastructure and enterprise engagement strategy."Railtown demonstrates the strength of Canadian innovation and highlights the depth of AI talent and companies in the national ecosystem," commented Mr. Horgan.Mr. Nobrega is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), one of Canada's largest pension funds with more than $100 billion in assets under management. He also previously served as President and CEO of OMERS' wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc.Mr. Nobrega's extensive leadership in institutional capital management and long-term investment strategy provides Railtown with seasoned governance and capital markets perspective. "Digital sovereignty for any country is critical to its independence and transactions with other countries," said Michael Nobrega. "Railtown's core expertise provides a solution to emerging concerns from Canadian governments, businesses and others about the country's digital sovereignty."Mr. Ruffolo is the Founder and Managing Partner of Maverix Private Equity, a private equity firm focused on technology-enabled growth and disruption investment strategies. He chairs the Investment Committee, guides the strategy of the firm, is deeply involved with fundraising and sourcing and leading investment opportunities, particularly within the technology industry. Mr. Ruffalo is also the Founder of OMERS Ventures and Co-Founder and Vice Chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators."I'm excited to join Railtown's Advisory Board at a defining moment for AI-driven software development. Railtown is building the tools that will power the next generation of intelligent applications, and I look forward to supporting its growth and impact," noted Mr. Ruffolo.Railtown would also like to announce that, the co-founder of AI Partnerships Corp., the Company's recently acquired subsidiary, will be joining Railtown in an official capacity as Director of Corporate Development.Dr. Corr previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Centres of Excellence for 10 years, where he played a pivotal role in advancing commercialization initiatives and strengthening industry-academic collaboration across Ontario's technology sector. Prior to that, he held the joint positions of President and CEO of the Accelerator Centre at the Waterloo Research and Technology Park, and Associate Vice President of Commercialization at the University of Waterloo.Dr. Corr brings extensive experience in innovation strategy, venture development, and technology commercialization. In his new role, he will support Railtown's corporate growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and expansion across enterprise and institutional markets."This announcement is a further reflection of Railtown's mission to build out a truly Canadian end-to-end AI development ecosystem," said Cory Brandolini, Founder and CEO of Railtown. "As a Canadian technology company, we are proud to work closely with other Canadian technology providers to create a sovereign AI ecosystem that develops talent, drives innovation, and retains world-class capabilities right here in Canada. The addition of Pat, Michael, John, and Tom strengthens our leadership as we continue to deliver on this vision."Railtown AI Technologies Inc. builds AI developer tools and agentic frameworks that power the next generation of intelligent applications. Its Platform — including— helps teams build, deploy, and operate AI agents with confidence and at scale.For more information, visit www.railtown.ai Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts."Cory Brandolini"Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive OfficerRebecca KerswellInvestor Relations ContactEmail: [email protected] Phone: 1-604-417-4440This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

