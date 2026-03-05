R4-50 Dual Actuator Rotary Latch

Independent interior and exterior actuation – making it easier and safer to enter and exit equipment cabs.

A pre-loaded interior hand lever – purpose-built for high-impact environments, reducing noise and vibration while ensuring smoother, more reliable operation.

Accidental actuation prevention – minimizing unintended movement to keep operators secure and equipment protected.

Flexible release options – including remote actuator connection via cable or rod, or direct push release, to meet different cab design needs.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Southco has introduced a new heavy-duty rotary latch solution designed with dual triggers. This latest R4-50 Rotary Latches engineered to secure the reliability and robust for the heavy-duty equipment in challenging environments.The new R4-50 Rotary Latch provides the heavy-duty performance that modern machinery demands, to tackles vibrations, safety-risking accidental releases, and complex access delays in rough environments.Engineered for demanding conditions, the R4-50 delivers:Southco's R4 Rotary Latch series is highly durable, and is available in a variety of configurations that meet customer needs with little to no modification, including compact mechanical and electromechanical designs made of durable materials suitable for any environment. R4-50 Rotary Latches with Dual Triggers are compliant with FMVSS 206 impact standards, IP65 dust and water intrusion standards, EN 45545-3 fire protection standards, as well as applicable vibration standards.As a heavy-duty upgrade to Southco's trusted R4 Rotary Latch line, the R4-50 with Dual Triggers combines operator safety, rugged durability, and simplified access in one cost-effective system. The latch is also compatible with Southco AC actuators, offering OEMs a low-investment, high-value option for enhancing their cab entry solutions.Global Product Manager Cynthia Bart adds, "The new R4-50 Rotary Latch with Dual Triggers offers a complete, highly versatile cab door entry system for use in heavy-duty construction and agricultural vehicles. The latches are compatible with Southco AC Actuators, allowing designers to quickly and affordably upgrade their existing designs."For more information about the functionality of R4-50 Rotary Latches, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at [email protected] Hashtag: #Southco

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 75 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.