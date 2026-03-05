DBS Hong Kong collaborates with Know Your Customer Limited to further improve digital account opening for SMEs

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Know Your Customer Limited ("Know Your Customer"), a recognised expert in automated business verification solutions today announced its collaboration with DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("DBS Hong Kong") to support its pioneering digital banking transformation, by address the rising need for automated, efficient onboarding and the often manual, cumbersome SME processes. This collaboration marks a big leap in SME onboarding automation by transforming DBS Hong Kong's digital onboarding through simplifying and automating critical business KYC procedures.Leveraging Know Your Customer's cutting-edge digital compliance platform, DBS Hong Kong will gain real-time access to comprehensive business verification data — including instant retrieval of official company documents and automatic identification of complex ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) networks across more than 140 jurisdictions.This AI-powered automation addresses the traditionally manual and cumbersome SME onboarding processes by streamlining the end-to-end business KYC process, efficiently verifying corporate structures and ownership, reducing manual effort and accelerating onboarding timelines. The result is significantly enhanced operational efficiency and a faster, more seamless onboarding experience for DBS Hong Kong's business customers.[Lareina Wang, Head of SME Banking, DBS Bank Hong Kong] said,Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer, added,Hashtag: #KnowYourCustomer

About DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.



Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named " World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, " World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and " Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named " World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's " Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the " Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025. In 2026, DBS won the "Triple A award - Best Digital Customer Onboarding Experience – Hong Kong"



DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.



DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.



With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.



About Know Your Customer Limited



Know Your Customer Limited is an award-winning RegTech company specialised in next-generation business verification solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide. For teams struggling with inefficient client due diligence and onboarding processes, Know Your Customer offers an intuitive digital compliance workspace that combines unmatched real-time registry data, covering over 140 countries, seamless integrations, and AI-powered smart automation. This streamlined approach transforms the compliance function at its core, allowing customers to customise their solutions by selecting only the functionalities they need, all accessible via a robust REST API.



Founded in Hong Kong in 2015, with a local presence in Singapore, Dublin, London, and Shanghai, Know Your Customer has built a global customer base across 11 verticals and 18 jurisdictions. The company also maintains a wide network of technology and data partners, ensuring high-quality entity data and enhanced compliance processes for its customers.



For more information visit https://knowyourcustomer.comor follow Know Your Customer Limited on LinkedIn or X.



