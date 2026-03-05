PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied allegations that it had targeted Chai Jin Shern, also known as James Chai, saying the notice issued to trace him was part of a standard investigative procedure after attempts to contact him failed.

In a statement yesterday, the commission said several claims made by Chai about the investigation were inaccurate and misleading.

“The allegation that the press conference was held solely to target James Chai is entirely untrue and baseless,” MACC said.

It explained that the press conference in question was a regular monthly media briefing where investigators updated reporters on several ongoing cases, including Op Middlemen, Op Heart, investigations involving IJM, an illegal e-waste probe linked to the Department of Environment, and Op Godfather involving Toh Puan Nai’mah Ab Khalid and her associates.

MACC said the issuance of a Notice to Trace an individual or witness is a routine investigative step used when efforts to contact the person through other means have failed.

The commission said investigating officers had attempted to contact Chai via WhatsApp using a telephone number linked to him beginning February 24 but received no response.

It added that after several attempts, the investigating officer’s number was blocked by Chai’s phone number on February 26.

MACC also said 12 individuals, including a federal minister, have already been called to assist in the investigation and have cooperated with the commission.

It stressed that a Notice to Trace does not constitute a criminal accusation and does not imply that the individual concerned has committed any offence.