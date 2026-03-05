IPOH, March 5 — Malaysian students in conflict-affected areas in the Middle East have been advised to comply with all instructions issued and to immediately report to the Malaysian embassies in the respective countries to ensure their continued safety.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said affected students and Malaysians must follow the emergency plans and procedures activated by Malaysian missions abroad.

“I believe our missions and embassies in Iran and neighbouring countries affected by the conflict are prepared with emergency plans.

“I hope students or any Malaysians who are stranded will follow every instruction and report themselves as soon as possible,” he said after officiating the Apple Education Classroom at Politeknik Ungku Omar here yesterday.

He said the Malaysian government always prioritises the safety of its citizens in conflict areas.

“For the record, from the past until now, Alhamdulillah, our embassies have always found ways and taken measures to ensure the safety of Malaysians abroad, wherever conflicts occur, remains protected.

“I understand that with the current airspace disruptions and related issues, there will be difficulties,” he said.

Commenting on parents’ concerns, Adam Adli advised them to stay in contact with the Foreign Ministry or Wisma Putra, as well as relevant authorities, to obtain the latest information.

He said Malaysia would usually be given priority due to the strong diplomatic ties and cooperation established with the countries involved.

“We have good relations with countries that are ready to assist, and that is the assurance we can give to parents and family members who are worried about the safety of our students overseas,” he said.

Yesterday, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir informed that 1,936 Malaysian students pursuing their studies in six Middle Eastern countries have been confirmed safe despite being affected by tensions in the region.

The breakdown of students by country is Iran (six), Qatar (three), Kuwait (nine), the United Arab Emirates (21), Saudi Arabia (135) and Jordan (1,762). — Bernama