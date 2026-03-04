GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — Bukit Tambun assemblyman Goh Choon Aik is set to be sworn in this Friday as the new state executive councillor replacing Fahmi Zainol.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib has approved Goh’s appointment to the position.

“The appointment and swearing-in ceremony for Goh will be held at 11am on Friday at Seri Mutiara,” he said in a press statement today.

Fahmi, who held the state Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman post, was removed from the position earlier today after PKR proposed that he be terminated and replaced.

He was previously suspended after he was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

The first-term Pantai Jerejak assemblyman was charged on February 27 at the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court.

He allegedly caused hurt to his wife on February 22.