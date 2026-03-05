KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — No Malaysians have been reported affected by the security developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) so far, said Malaysia’s Ambassador to the UAE, Datuk Tengku Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin.

He said that approximately 8,500 Malaysians are currently in the UAE, including residents, transit passengers, or those stranded due to flight disruptions, and all who have contacted the Malaysian mission have been reported safe.

"The Malaysian Mission in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai are operating 24 hours daily, and we continue to monitor the situation very closely. It is important for families back in Malaysia to know that Malaysians in the UAE are not alone.

“Please contact and register with us so that we can provide updates from time to time,” he said during a live broadcast of Malaysia Petang Ini, aired by Bernama TV yesterday.

Regarding the opening of safe air corridors by the UAE government, Sirajuzzaman reminded passengers to constantly update their personal information with airlines, including current phone numbers and email addresses, to ensure any notifications can be received immediately.

He said passengers are also advised to check flight information periodically and only go to the airport when notified by the airline that their flight has been confirmed as operational.

"For stranded passengers, the UAE government has taken the initiative to accommodate them in hotels while waiting for their next flights, in addition to providing food vouchers," he said.

Sirajuzzaman also emphasised that all Malaysian diplomatic missions in the UAE are operating 24 hours to provide assistance to stranded Malaysians, with priority given to urgent cases and vulnerable groups.

“Every Malaysian who contacts the mission is being attended to, and they are also reminded that requests need to be routed properly… our office phones may be closed on weekends, but we have a 24-hour number and email,” he said.

He noted that for the time being, some hotels may not have received the latest information on government sponsorship or assistance; therefore, those affected can contact the embassy or consulate to update their details.

“At the same time, our officers are gradually contacting Malaysians to verify their information and provide follow-up assistance for those who have not registered or updated their details for a long time,” he added.

For consular assistance, the Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, can be contacted at +971 50 6146894, +971 2 4482 775, or +971 2 4482 776, or by email at [email protected]; and the Consulate General in Dubai, UAE, at +971 4 3985 847 or +971 50 737 9196 (emergencies), or by email at [email protected].

All Malaysians residing in or currently in the UAE are urged to immediately register and update their contact details through e-Konsular at ekonsular.kln.gov.my, to facilitate the provision of assistance if needed.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth day. The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that a total of 186 ballistic missiles were detected as being launched towards the country, with 172 successfully intercepted, 13 falling into the sea, and one missile landing within the country’s territory.

In addition, the UAE also recorded the highest number of attacks with 812 Iranian drones launched, 755 of which were successfully intercepted, while 57 were reported to have fallen and eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed. — Bernama