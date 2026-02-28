https://www.tokopedia.com/cuktech-official-store

https://shopee.co.id/shop/1748675224

JARKATA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2026 - CUKTECH, a consumer electronics brand specializing in charging technologies, has officially launched its online store in Indonesia, further advancing its expansion strategy across Southeast Asia. The launch provides Indonesian consumers with a dedicated official channel to access CUKTECH's charging products and related technical information.CUKTECH focuses on the development of power and charging solutions, with a product portfolio that includes power banks, charging cables, wall chargers, and car chargers. Product development emphasizes charging efficiency, safety standards, and long-term reliability, addressing everyday usage scenarios involving smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other connected devices. The brand's solutions are designed to support increasingly common multi-device lifestyles, including mobile work and frequent travel.Prior to the launch of the official online store, CUKTECH operated in Indonesia mainly through third-party distribution channels, resulting in limited product availability. With the establishment of an official channel, the company is gradually introducing a more complete product lineup to the Indonesian market, aligning local availability with that of other Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines.According to the company, the official online store serves as a centralized platform for presenting product specifications, technical features, and launch updates in a consistent manner. This approach is intended to improve transparency and accessibility for consumers while supporting a more structured, long-term market strategy in Indonesia.Looking ahead, CUKTECH plans to continue expanding its product portfolio in Indonesia, introducing additional products to address evolving local usage needs. Future launches will focus on scenarios such as multi-device charging, mobile productivity, and daily commuting, reflecting changing consumer behavior.This market-oriented approach aligns with CUKTECH's brand philosophy, "In somewhere, For somewhere," which emphasizes adapting products and solutions to the specific needs of each market rather than applying a uniform global model.Updates on product launches, brand developments, and the official online store can be found through CUKTECH's official social media channels on Instagram and TikTok:cuktech_idHashtag: #CUKTECH

