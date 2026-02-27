Green SM's professional drivers are ready to provide high-quality, safe, and eco-friendly service.

Mr. Deny Tjia - Green SM Indonesia Managing Director (third from left), Mr H. Hasbi - Chairman of Komotra Taxi Bali (second from left), along with representatives from government agencies at the launch ceremony.

DENPASAR, BALI - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 -Under the partnership structure, Green SM provides the technology platform, all-electric vehicle fleet, operational standards, and driver development system, while Taksi Komotra contributes its established local expertise and network across Bali. The collaboration integrates electric mobility technology with on-the-ground operational capabilities to deliver a scalable, governance-driven transportation model.Operations in Bali are implemented under Green SM'sservice commitment framework. Established as a foundational operating standard since the company's inception, the framework ensures that each ride delivers an, and aThe service operates an all-electric fleet that produces no exhaust emissions or fuel combustion. All vehicles are maintained under strict technical and safety protocols to ensure consistent service performance while contributing to cleaner air and quieter urban environments.A central pillar of the launch is the Green SM Driver ecosystem. Drivers are positioned as professional green mobility ambassadors guided by five core values: Respect, Professionalism, Dedication, Discipline, and Competitive Income with Stable Career Pathways. Structured training, transparent earnings mechanisms, and disciplined service governance aim to elevate driving into a respected profession while maintaining safety and reliability as foundational standards. This framework aligns income stability with environmental responsibility, reinforcing the role of drivers in supporting Bali's sustainable tourism trajectory.The launch comes amid rising mobility demand driven by tourism growth and daily transportation needs across the island. The Indonesia Tourism Outlook 2025 report notes a sustained shift toward environmentally responsible travel, underscoring the relevance of electric mobility in long-term development planning. According to projections from Indonesia's National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), green employment nationwide is expected to reach 4.8-5.3 million by 2029, reflecting the broader economic potential of sustainable industries., said:said:The Bali launch marks another strategic milestone in Green SM's expansion in Indonesia, following earlier operations in key markets including Jakarta, Makassar, Bekasi, and Surabaya. In these cities, the service has been positively received by local residents and international visitors alike, who value its clean electric fleet, professional drivers, and structured safety standards that enhance travel confidence.With its growing presence across the country, Green SM continues to build a scalable electric mobility ecosystem that balances environmental responsibility, service excellence, and inclusive economic growth.

About GSM and Green SM

GSM (Green Smart Mobility) is the world's first company to operate a fully electric ride-hailing service across multiple platforms. As a pioneer in sustainable transportation, GSM has laid the foundation for a cleaner, smarter, and more responsible mobility model powered entirely by VinFast electric vehicles. Founded by Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, GSM is committed to building a future-ready mobility ecosystem while promoting more environmentally conscious lifestyles in markets that are rapidly embracing sustainability.



Green SM is GSM's official global brand, representing the company's vision and values in every market it serves. In Southeast Asia, the brand operates as Green SM in Indonesia, Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and Green GSM in the Philippines. Across all markets, the service consistently delivers a modern travel experience through VinFast electric vehicles, professional drivers, and a service culture that prioritizes safety and passenger comfort.



Green SM symbolizes progress toward a future where technology, people, and the environment move forward in harmony. Beyond providing zero-emission transportation, the brand is also committed to fostering environmentally aware communities in every market where it operates.



About Taxi Komotra

Taksi Komotra Bali is part of the Koperasi Mobil Transport Bali, which was established in 1993 under its original name, KOMITRA Bali. In 1996, the cooperative officially changed its name to KOMOTRA Bali and has continued to grow as one of Bali's local transportation operators.



Today, Taksi Komotra Bali manages two core transportation services: rural bus services and taxi operations. For more than three decades, Komotra Bali has remained committed to providing safe and reliable transportation while supporting local mobility and the tourism sector across the Island of the Gods.



