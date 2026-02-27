Music for Comfort, a global first in funeral sound healing

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - Direct Funeral Services , Singapore's leading funeral service provider, introduces new approaches to grief support with the launch of two pioneering resources:andis the world's first music album developed using monaural beats specifically designed for grief support in open spaces, whileis a children's book that guides both young and old through the experience of grief using colour and storytelling. Together, these resources offer gentle, accessible pathways for emotional expression and reflection.In line with the same commitment to bridging tradition and technology, Direct Funeral Services has also introduced, an AI-driven tool designed to help families honour and celebrate their loved ones through deeply personalised digital tributes, extending remembrance beyond the farewell.Driven by a deep understanding of the needs of grieving families, Direct Funeral Services partnered with The TENG Company to co-develop. The album is positioned as the world's first to utilise monaural beats specifically designed for grief support in open environments such as funeral wakes.Comprising 10 original tracks, the album was developed in collaboration with researchers from the Singapore Institute of Technology, with compositions aligned to the emotional stages of farewell. Early research findings indicate promising reductions in commonly reported grief-related symptoms, including anxiety and emotional overwhelm.Alongside the album,, an interactive digital tool that offers families and friends a collaborative way to celebrate a life well lived. Attendees can contribute photos, videos, or audio messages via the app. These shared memories are then woven into a personalised digital montage, accompanied by music from thealbum and played throughout the wake, offering attendees an intimate and reflective glimpse into the many facets of the departed's life.Jenny Tay, Managing Director at Direct Funeral Services, shares, "Every person's life is a tapestry of stories and moments that deserve to be celebrated. With, we aim to provide families with meaningful ways to remember their loved ones, while creating a deeply personal farewell. By combining innovation with compassion, we hope to honour the beauty of each life lived."Whilewas initially conceived for funeral settings, its therapeutic potential extends beyond death care. The album may also support individuals navigating other forms of emotional loss, including divorce, illness, separation, or major life transitions. Building on The TENG Company'salbum released in 2023,represents a continued exploration into emotional well-being through music. Four of the album's ten tracks were released on Spotify in the last quarter of 2025: https://open.spotify.com/album/1KBClxkYV8YN78UdqTXjw5?si=XeYiRmXwR-mInRV3i vQzLA ).Written by Darren,is an exquisitely illustrated book that helps both children and adults navigate the intricate emotions of grief. Inspired by Darren's personal experience of losing his sister in 2022, and drawing on his expertise as a psychotherapist and leader in the deathcare industry. As the third title in a series of grief-support publications, this book uniquely uses the colours of the rainbow to represent the non-linear nature of grief.Each colour - from red for anger to blue for sadness and indigo for healing - invites readers to acknowledge and process their feelings without judgment. The book's captivating visuals were brought to life by Shan Jiang, a Shanghai-born, London-based artist renowned for his collaborations with global brands like Nike and NASA."The typical ways of addressing grief through silence, avoidance, or clinical terms can feel heavy and inaccessible. What we need is a softer entry point. Music and story help us feel first, before we think," said Darren TK Cheng, CEO of Direct Funeral Services.Together, these initiatives by Direct Funeral Services reflect a growing shift towards more compassionate and inclusive approaches to grief support in Singapore, underscoring how thoughtful integration of art, technology and human care can create meaningful spaces for remembrance, reflection and healing.Hashtag: #DirectFuneral

About Direct Funeral Services

Established in 1980, Direct Funeral Services began with humble beginnings and has since grown to become a household name in Singapore's death care industry, providing funeral pre-planning and specialised funeral services for Taoists, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics, and more. With a steadfast commitment to providing thoughtful, professional, and innovative afterlife services, the company has supported generations of families in celebrating and honouring the lives of their loved ones.



Beyond serving families, Direct Funeral Services is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of death planning and fostering the value of filial piety among the younger community. Through compassionate initiatives and outreach efforts, the company continues to encourage meaningful conversations around end-of-life matters.



Even as Direct Funeral Services embraces innovation, including AI-driven solutions like A Life Well Lived and Memory Weave, the company's fundamental belief in respect and compassion remains at the heart of everything it does. This guiding principle ensures every service is delivered with care, dignity, and a deep understanding of each family's unique needs.



