Amari Bangkok : A landmark hotel in the heart of Bangkok's business and fashion district, surrounded by world-class shopping centres. It offers the ultimate "City Break" experience, upscale shopping, and versatile facilities for MICE groups and grand celebrations.

Amari Phuket : A romantic beachfront resort on Patong Bay, offering premium relaxation with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea. Featuring modern, private rooms, exceptional seaside dining, and a top-tier spa, it is an ideal destination for leisure getaways, honeymoons, and picturesque beach weddings.

Amari Pattaya : A premium resort catering to couples, families, and business events. Located in a tranquil area of Pattaya Bay yet close to the city's vibrant scene, it features spacious grounds, a large pool with a kids' water park, and modern meeting facilities—making it suitable for holidays and special beachfront celebrations.

Amari Koh Samui : A beachside haven on the serene Chaweng Beach, where tropical beauty blends with contemporary design and international service standards. This resort appeals to all lifestyles, offering a relaxing seaside pool, the renowned Italian restaurant Prego, and family-friendly facilities amid the peaceful island atmosphere.

OZO Chaweng Samui: A modern lifestyle hotel on Chaweng's prime beachfront, redefining relaxation under the brand's concept "Sparking Adrenaline of Happiness." Designed for new-generation travellers seeking both value and comfort, it focuses on providing a full, energising rest experience.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - ONYX Hospitality Group , a leading provider of hotel, resort, serviced apartment, and luxury residential management in the Asia-Pacific region, will participate in the world-renowned travel trade show, ITB Berlin 2026, held from 3–5 March 2026 at Messe Berlin (Hall 26, Booth 211).This year's presence is particularly significant asmarking six decades of shaping hospitality experiences across the region and reinforcing its long-standing reputation as a trusted name in Asian travel.At the show, the company will focus on expanding strategic partnerships within the European market while showcasing its exceptional management capabilities through a portfolio of distinctive brands designed to deliver memorable experiences for both leisure and business travellers worldwide. ONYX remains committed to driving efficient results and sustainable growth for its partners in response to the evolving demands of modern travellers. Today's guests are no longer simply looking for a spacious room or an attractive design; they seek accommodation that truly understands the context and purpose of their journey. This guest-centric mindset has always been at the heart of ONYX's approach — shaping the development of its brands, the delivery of its services, and the thoughtful expansion of its portfolio to meet the needs of modern travellers.Aligned with its strategic philosophy, "A Tailored Approach to Hospitality," ONYX will highlight opportunities across the leisure and city break sectors, particularly inwhile emphasising its consultancy-led approach to building mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships.This strategy reflects Thailand's strengths, especially Bangkok's positioning as a regional travel hub, offering the perfect starting point for European travellers to plan a combined "City Break & Leisure" holiday. Visitors can immerse themselves in Bangkok's vibrant lifestyle and cultural scene before easily connecting to a variety of iconic and beautiful Thai destinations. These include a one-hour flight to Samui or Phuket or a two-hour drive to Pattaya. This convenience and flexibility allow ONYX to deliver a true "City-to-Sea" experience that resonates with today's travel trends focused on value, comfort and exploration.Beyond geographical advantages, ONYX also leverages its deep regional expertise and international standards, using cultural insights and traveller behaviour as the foundation for designing experiences that meet a wide range of preferences. Guided by the principles of "Quality Partnership & Growth," the group ensures high-quality, transparent growth, earning the trust of global partners through over six decades of operational excellence. This legacy is seamlessly integrated with modern service innovations.At ITB Berlin, ONYX Hospitality Group will showcase several flagship properties that are popular with international travellers:With its regional expertise and world-class standards, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to play a key role in driving the tourism industry forward, delivering memorable travel experiences to guests worldwide. As ONYX celebrates its 60anniversary in 2026, it remains committed to reinforcing its position as a trusted and thoughtful partner, backed by a track record of award-winning management and global recognition.Through ITB Berlin, ONYX aims to deepen connections with strategic partners and support mutually beneficial growth worldwide.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup #ITBBerlin2026 #HospitalityIndustry #TravelTradeShow #AsiaPacificTravel

About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



