SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - Anomali , the first intelligence-native Agentic SOC Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with ABP Securite , a global Value-Added Distributor (VAD) specialising in cybersecurity and network performance solutions. The partnership will strengthen access to intelligence-led detection, investigation, and response capabilities for organisations across the Asia Pacific region, amid an increasingly complex and fast-evolving threat landscape.Through this collaboration, ABP Securite will distribute and support Anomali's cutting-edge, cloud-native platform across key markets in Asia Pacific. Leveraging its extensive regional footprint and strong partner ecosystem, ABP Securite will deliver technical enablement, partner training, solution integration, and pre- and post-sales support to help organisations operationalise threat intelligence more effectively.The Anomali Agentic SOC Platform delivers an intelligence-native approach to modern security and operations. Built for the speed, scale, and complexity of today's AI-enabled adversaries, the platform combines a high-performance, unified security data lake with next-generation threat intelligence, analytics and workflow automation. Agentic AI is woven thoroughly throughout the platform versus being bolted on. This comprehensive architecture enables complete visibility, improves detection precision and quality, accelerates investigations, and provides agentic response and recommended next-step actions, which reduces operational complexity and scaling security operations across hybrid, cloud, and high-volume enterprise environments. Many of the world's largest enterprises and leading government agencies currently rely on the company's Agentic SOC Platform."As the threat landscape across Asia Pacific grows in scale and sophistication, organisations are looking for more proactive, intelligence-led defence strategies. This partnership unites Anomali's advanced threat intelligence capabilities with ABP Securite's regional expertise to deliver outcomes that truly enhance our customers' resilience. Together, we're enabling enterprises and partners to strengthen cyber defences, accelerate response, and build sustained security maturity across the region," shared Joyce Ng , Chief Executive Officer of ABP Securite Pte Ltd."Our partnership with ABP Securite marks a significant step in expanding our commitment across Asia Pacific. By bringing together our intelligence-native platform and ABP Securite's deep local relationships, we're empowering enterprises and government agencies to operationalise next-generation threat intelligence and transform how they detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats," commented Alexandre Depret-Bixio , Senior Vice President, International, at Anomali."ABP Securite's strong regional footprint and proven execution capabilities make them an ideal partner as we expand intelligence-driven security across Asia Pacific. Together, we are enabling organisations to move beyond static threat data and embed actionable intelligence directly into their security operations—improving detection effectiveness and accelerating response in an increasingly complex threat environment," added Yen Nee Si , Regional Director, Asia, at Anomali.

About ABP Securite Pte Ltd

ABP Securite Pte Ltd is a leading cybersecurity and network-performance Value-Added Distributor (VAD), incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices across Asia Pacific. ABP Securite delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including security architecture advisory, solution integration, after-sales support, and cloud-managed services. Through its strong ecosystem of channel partners and professionally certified experts, ABP Securite empowers organisations to modernise their security posture and protect their digital infrastructure across cloud, network, and data environments.

Website: www.abpsecurite.com



About Anomali

Anomali delivers the leading AI-powered Security and IT Operations Platform. Only Anomali combines ETL, SIEM, Next-Gen SIEM, XDR, UEBA, SOAR, and TIP into one unified data lake, wrapped with agentic AI. At the center of the platform is Anomali Copilot, which navigates a proprietary cloud-native Data Lake to deliver first-in-market speed, scale, and performance—at a fraction of the cost. Modernize your security and IT operations to gain better analytics, deeper visibility, increased productivity, and greater talent retention. Visit www.anomali.com to learn more or to schedule a personalized demo. Be Different. Be the Anomali.

