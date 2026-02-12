"Geopolitical Volatility" is a top five current and future risk, highlighting the growing instability across the region

83 Percent of Firms Report Rising Insurable Risk Costs

Cyber Attacks/Data Breach Supply Chain or Distribution Failure Weather/Natural Disasters Geopolitical Volatility Business Interruption Economic Slowdown/Slow Recovery Exchange Rate Fluctuation Commodity Price Risk/Scarcity of Materials Product Liability/Recall Failure to Attract or Retain Top Talent

27.2 percent have assessed the risk 12.6 percent have developed continuity plans 22.3 Percent have risk management plans

25 percent have assessed the risk 20 percent have developed continuity plans 26.7 Percent have risk management plans

24.1 percent have assessed the risk 22.4 percent have developed continuity plans 13.8 percent have risk management plans

Cyber Attacks/Data Breach Weather/Natural Disasters Geopolitical Volatility Rapidly Changing Market Trends Increasing Competition

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has released the Japan findings of its 2025 Global Risk Management Survey. The survey reveals that Japanese businesses are navigating a complex landscape marked by persistent cyber threats, supply chain disruptions and weather/natural disasters. The survey, which gathered insights from nearly 3,000 risk managers, C-suite leaders and executives across 63 countries, highlights the unique risks Japan businesses are facing amid global disruption."Cyber Attacks/Data Breach" remains the top risk for Japanese businesses, consistent with global trends. "Supply chain or distribution failure" ranks second, as extreme weather events and mounting geopolitical volatility including shifting trade policies force companies to reassess their supply chains. In addition, "Product Liability/Recall" and "Exchange Rate Fluctuation" pose significant risks, reflecting the country's manufacturing strength and exposure to global market volatility. Notably, 63.6 percent of Japanese respondents reported losses due to product liability or recall issues and 47.6 percent cited losses from exchange rate fluctuations.Tatsuya Yamamoto, CEO of Japan at Aon, said, "Japanese organisations are operating in an environment of unprecedented complexity. Cyber, weather and geopolitical risks continue to be acute challenges for Japan businesses, underscoring the need for robust risk management frameworks and agile strategies. As market trends shift and competition intensifies, vigilance and adaptability will be key. The interconnectedness of risks – where a cyber attack can disrupt supply chains or geopolitical volatility can trigger regulatory changes – demands a holistic, proactive approach to resilience."Japanese organisations demonstrate a strong commitment to risk management, with 74.7 percent having a formal risk management and insurance department, compared to 68.4 percent globally. Additionally, 75.3 percent measure the total cost of insurable risk and 83.3 percent report that these costs are increasing. While risk awareness is rising, most organisations have yet to quantify their exposures or leverage advanced analytics.For "Cyber Attacks/Data Breaches":For "Supply Chain or Distribution Failure":For "Weather/Natural Disasters":Looking ahead, Japanese organisations expect "Weather/Natural Disasters" and "Geopolitical Volatility" to remain critical risks, alongside "Rapidly Changing Market Trends," which is more prominent in Japan than globally. This highlights the country's exposure to climate events and evolving consumer preferences.Shinichi Kandatsu, head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Japan at Aon, said, "Cyber and weather-related risks continue to lead the rankings as top concerns for Japanese businesses today and in the future, with geopolitical volatility also ranking among the top five risks across both periods. This trend reflects the growing instability across the region, with implications for supply chains, regulatory environments and financial performance. In today's fast-moving market, leveraging advanced data analytics is essential for businesses to anticipate emerging risks, optimise risk capital and build resilience. The findings from Aon's Global Risk Management Survey provide Japanese businesses with actionable information to benchmark their risk strategies and identify areas for improvement."To access the full report and explore how Aon is helping clients navigate today's disruption dynamic, visit Global Risk Management Survey Japan Hashtag: #Aon

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world.



