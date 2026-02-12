MSC calls on retailers to increase their offer of sustainable seafood products ahead of the Chinese New Year, in response to insights from consumers

Key findings at a glance

85% of Malaysians and 74% of Singaporeans say sustainable seafood is important

63% (MY) and 58% (SG) have never noticed any eco-label on seafood

75% of Malaysians believe fishermen need support to fish sustainably

52% Singaporeans say retailer commitment to sustainable sourcing would encourage them to choose sustainable seafood

Malaysia consumes 49kg of seafood per capita annually vs 21kg global average, sources from Malaysia - Fishery and Aquaculture Country Profiles

About the research

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - As families across Singapore and Malaysia prepare to toss yusheng and serve whole steamed fish for Chinese New Year, new research reveals a striking disconnect: more than eight in ten Malaysians (85%) and nearly three-quarters of Singaporeans (74%) say sustainable seafood matters to them.Despite actively seeking out sustainable sources, a YouGov survey commissioned by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) found that more than half of Singapore consumers (58%) have never noticed an eco-label when shopping. Recognition of the MSC blue ecolabel label sits at 21%.With seafood consumption expected to rise during Chinese New Year as celebrations take centre stage, it's a critical moment for sustainable shopping choices.Malaysia consumes more than double the global average per capita (49 kg versus 21 kg globally), while Singapore imports most of its seafood supply. Without clear labelling and retailer commitment, consumers who want to make sustainable choices often cannot.In Malaysia, where fishing remains central to coastal livelihoods, 75% of Malaysians believe support and resources are essential for local fishermen to fish responsibly and sustainably.In Singapore, where nearly all seafood is imported, consumers look to retailers and regulators for assurance, with 55% citing government standards and 54% citing origin information as key drivers of confidence."When asked what sustainable seafood means to them, consumers demonstrated a sophisticated understanding: 62% of Singaporeans and 56% of Malaysians associate it with well-managed fisheries operating under clear rules."It's clear that consumers are ready and willing to seek out credible certification, so we're urging retailers and businesses to make MSC eco-label products visible and accessible," saidAnne Gabriel, Program Director for Oceania and Singapore at the Marine Stewardship Council.The research also highlights expectations of retailers. More than half of Singaporeans (52%) believe supermarkets should commit to sourcing sustainable seafood. Even amid cost-of-living pressures, 38% say they are willing to pay more for sustainably sourced seafood, while many others say clear labelling would help them make better choices within their budget.The findings suggest that as festive demand peaks, clearer eco-labelling could help consumers align their values with their shopping – without changing what's on the dinner table.Shoppers can find MSC certified sustainable seafood at Cold Storage Singapore, FairPrice Group and Prime Supermarket in Singapore, and at AEON Retail, Jaya Grocer and Village Grocer in Malaysia.The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Marine Stewardship Council between 15-19 January 2026. The sample comprised 1,007 adults aged 18+ in Singapore and 1,003 adults aged 18+ in Malaysia. Data was weighted to be representative of the adult population in each country.

About the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organisation. Our vision is of the world's oceans teeming with life, and seafood supplies safeguarded for this and future generations. Our blue fish ecolabel and fishery certification program recognises and rewards sustainable fishing practices. When you see the blue fish label, you can trust the seafood was caught sustainably. For more information visit msc.org

