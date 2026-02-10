VinFast signed strategic MoUs with its first e-scooter partners in Indonesia.

Accordingly, VinFast has signed strategic MoUs with its first partners in Indonesia, including K3, Citra Abadi Sedaya, PT Bevos Auto Mandiri, PT Sapta Jaya, MotorArt, PT Sinergies Dua Kawan, and PT HINU. These partners have long-standing experience in the distribution of automobiles and motorcycles, strong professional operational capabilities, deep market understanding, and the ability to rapidly deploy operations in line with VinFast's standards.VinFast will begin rolling out its distribution network in the Jabodetabek area — Indonesia's largest economic and urban center — from the second quarter of 2026, with plans to expand to other regions nationwide.In Indonesia, VinFast plans to introduce a portfolio of battery-swapping e-scooters, including VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II, VinFast Flazz and VinFast Viper, alongside additional new models to be launched in due course. The product lineup has been carefully engineered and calibrated to suit Indonesia's tropical climate, dense urban traffic conditions, and everyday commuting patterns.Throughout 2026, VinFast aims to further expand its footprint to hundreds of authorized dealerships and service workshops nationwide. The Company's development strategy in Indonesia is designed as an integrated ecosystem, combining retail and after-sales networks, financing solutions, charging and battery-swapping infrastructure through cooperation with V-Green, and partnerships with leading financial institutions.Prior to this announcement, VinFast had unveiled its strategy to internationalize its electric two-wheeler business and signed agreements with dealers in the Philippines. According to its roadmap, the Company will accelerate expansion across five priority markets in 2026, namely the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia. These countries represent high-growth economies with substantial urban mobility demand and a clear transition toward sustainable transportation solutions.Indonesia stands among the world's largest motorcycle markets, characterized by rapid urbanization, high population density in major cities, and increasing policy and consumer momentum toward environmentally friendly transportation. These structural factors create substantial headroom for the growth of the e-scooter segment. Indonesian dealers have expressed strong confidence in VinFast's long-term potential in the country, citing its comprehensive green mobility ecosystem, large-scale manufacturing capabilities, and proven ability to execute swiftly across multiple international markets.After two years of presence in Indonesia, VinFast has introduced a broad range of electric vehicles, from electric SUVs to models optimized for transportation services, and has commenced operations at its Subang facility. Concurrently, the Company has expanded its integrated ecosystem, including dealership and after-sales networks, charging infrastructure in collaboration with V-Green, and partnerships with leading banks and financial institutions. Through pioneering and customer-centric policies, VinFast continues to lower barriers to EV adoption and enable Indonesian consumers to participate in the global green mobility revolution.

